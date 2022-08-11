The Los Angeles Rams face the Los Angeles Chargers at 7 PM PT on Saturday. The game, if you couldn’t already tell, is in Los Angeles.

The Rams will not only be facing their cross town rivals, but Sean McVay gets to matchup against former defensive coordinator Brandon Staley for the first time. The Rams and Chargers will meet again on New Year’s Day, 2023 in the penultimate game of the regular season.

That game figures to carry more weight than this one but that doesn’t mean there isn’t an important contest happening on Saturday.

To preview the game and to discuss our fears, hopes, and thoughts on situations like Matthew Stafford’s arm and Tutu Atwell’s training camp hype, J.B. Scott and I recorded another episode of the Turf Show Times podcast. Subscribe to Turf Show Times because we are coming out with new episodes every week and will continue after this Saturday’s game against the Chargers.