Random Ramsdom: Will four running backs be on the final roster in Week 1?

Back in April, the Los Angeles Rams added yet another running back to the roster, selecting the versatile Kyren Williams out of Notre Dame in the 5th round of the draft. All of last season, the Rams had three active running back on the active roster, trading for Sony Michel before the start of the season to fill in for Cam Akers who was forced to miss weeks 1-17 with an Achilles injury.

Darrell Henderson was the starter, with Sony Michel as the backup and Jake Funk as the third string running back. Once Akers was able to come back, Funk was moved to the practice squad as Akers, Henderson, and Michel worked as a 3-headed monster. With the loss of Sony Michel and the Henderson entering his final year on his rookie deal, the Kyren Williams selection made a ton of sense when considering the future.

However, the Rams have a bit of a dilemma, as they have four total running backs on the roster at the moment. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are the ones who are going to get most of, if not all, of the touches in the upcoming season. The battle for the role of the third running back will be between rookie Kyren Williams and second year man Jake Funk. In my opinion, the Rams would not have selected Williams if they had any real faith in Jake Funk as a running back, leading me to believe that Funk’s best chance to make the roster will be via special teams.

If the team does decide to keep all four running backs, it will be mainly for special teams reasons, as I do not see more than three running backs getting legitimate looks on offense when everyone is healthy. My guess is the team will put Funk on the practice squad and keep him on standby, as if anyone goes down during the season, Funk is a guy who has some experience in the complex Rams offense.

Do you guys think McVay will want to keep all four backs on the current roster? Let me know below!

