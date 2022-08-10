Rams release first unofficial depth chart of 2022 season

The Los Angeles Rams have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s important to note that unofficial depth charts across the NFL are generally prepared by public relations or communications teams and not generated by coaching staffs. The order of each individual at each position should be taken into account with a healthy dose of skepticism.

With that said that are some interesting takeaways from the team’s unofficial depth chart, including who’s seemingly winning the competitions for starting roles at right guard, safety, and edge rusher.

1 - Coleman Shelton is listed as start at RG

Shelton listed as the starting RG shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, especially if you’ve been reading Turf Show Times.

Sean McVay and Les Snead mentioned Logan Bruss as someone who could compete for the job almost immediately after drafting him in the third round this spring; however, McVay and the Rams are almost reluctant to start rookies.

Shelton has been winning the competition and it hasn’t seemed that close.

2 - Taylor Rapp named starting SS over Jordan Fuller

And this includes Nick Scott in the lead slot at FS.

Rapp has struggled in coverage at times, which is problematic for a safety; however, he seems to have played well in training camp according to reports.

Fuller is working his way back from an injury at the end of the regular season that kept him out of the playoffs, and he’s also lost “green dot” duties to Bobby Wagner.

3 - Ben Skowronek is WR#3 in Van Jefferson’s absence

Tutu Atwell has been the talk of training camp in recent days - and the coaching staff will have plays uniquely designed to make the most of his skillset. He could easily be the #3 receiver in terms of production at the start of the season.

But Ben Skowronek is a prototypical receiver for the Rams, and he’s just as capable as a blocker as he is as a pass catcher. When LA runs no-huddle and goes up-tempo, they won’t need to make a substitution in order to get more or less blocking on the field - Skowronek is well-rounded enough to present multiple threats to the defense. He can also line up in the backfield as an H-back type of player.

4 - Terrell Lewis may be falling out of favor at OLB

Justin Hollins and Leonard Floyd are listed as the starting edge defenders, which is not a surprise,

But the primary backups to those individuals are Chris Garrett (2021 7th rounder) and Daniel Hardy (2022 7th rounder). Terrell Lewis (2019 3rd rounder) is the fifth OLB listed.

After the acquisition of Von Miller a year ago, Lewis was a healthy scratch in the later parts of the season. This was partially attributed to a lingering knee issue that dates back to his college days, but he was also on the wrong end of a numbers game.

Perhaps the coaching staff just isn’t that big of a fan of the Alabama product.