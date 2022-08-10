 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rams players who were in training camp last year: Where are they now?

30 players who were with the Rams last year but aren’t anymore, how are they doing lately?

By Kenneth Arthur
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Rams have 90 men in training camp at UC Irvine this year, but almost half of them won’t make the final roster. Some will land on the practice squad, some will make the team but be released eventually, some will move onto other teams, and some could have a Super Bowl ring next February.

Eventually all will exit at some point and that was the case for more than 30 players who were in Rams camp in 2021.

These are 29 players from 2021 Rams training camp (and Von Miller) and what they’re doing now.

G Austin Corbett, Panthers

The Rams don’t have much extra money to spend on interior offensive linemen, so even retaining Brian Allen was a bit surprising for L.A.. Losing Corbett was expected but the Rams are comfortable with Coleman Shelton at right guard for now. Corbett seems to be fitting in well with his new teammates and he’ll be paving the way for Christian McCaffrey this season.

WR Trishton Jackson, Vikings

Kevin O’Connell has brought in a few familiar faces to Minnesota and it sounds like Jackson is pushing for a final roster spot for a third time in his career. Jackson has yet to be active for a game and the Vikings seem pleased with how this entire receivers group has done in camp, so it may be difficult for him to stay off of the practice squad.

TE Johnny Mundt, Vikings

Believe it or not, Johnny Mundt is close to starting for the Vikings. Starter Irv Smith Jr. had an injury in camp recently and Mundt has received positive reviews (including as a receiver) stepping up in his absence.

WR Robert Woods, Titans

Woods will be the number one receiver in Tennessee and it sounds like first round pick Treylon Burks has a long way to go before he could challenge for that title. It could be Woods’ most productive season since 2018.

QB Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges, Cameo

Remember when Duck Hodges was competing to be Matthew Stafford’s backup?

ILB Micah Kiser, Raiders

The Raiders have a few former Rams, but Kiser almost immediately went on season-ending IR.

ILB Kenny Young, Raiders

Stepping up, fittingly, is Kenny Young. He looks to be one of the first backups to inside linebackers Denzel Perryman and Divine Deablo.

ILB Troy Reeder, Chargers

Brandon Staley isn’t shy about pushing for players he has worked with before and Reeder is right behind Kenneth Murray and Drue Tranquill at inside linebacker, both of whom have tenuous grips on the position; Murray is also on PUP. It could be Reeder starting for Staley in Week 1.

CB Darious Williams, Jaguars

Darious Williams is a Jacksonvile-area native and he’s pushing for a starting role in a surprisingly deep cornerbacks group: Tyson Campbell and Tre Herndon are two standouts in camp, while Shaquill Griffin is one of the highest-paid corners in the NFL this season. Williams was also paid like a starter and I have no doubt that’s his role, but the Jaguars could be moving those pieces around a lot as they fight to stop being so terrible.

LB Justin Lawler, Titans

A regular standout in Rams training camp, Lawler is probably fighting for a practice squad spot with the Titans this season.

DE Obo Okoronkwo, Texans

There’s been almost nothing reported on Okoronko out of Houston, which is not a promising sign for a team that is practically devoid of talent. The edge rushing position is one of the deepest for the Texans, including veterans Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes, Rasheem Green, former Ram Derek Rivers, and standout Jonathan Greenard. Okoronkwo isn’t guaranteed snaps there for Lovie Smith.

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, Chargers

SJD looks to separate himself from AD by how he plays next to Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

LB Derrick Moncrief, Roughriders

Moncrief is one of at least a couple former Rams in the CFL.

EDGE Von Miller, Bills

Miller is trying to rob the Rams of repeating as Super Bowl champions and yes you should take that personally.

S Juju Hughes, Lions

Could Juju Hughes make a name for himself on Hard Knocks this season? It wouldn’t be the first time.

CB Donte Deayon, FA

Deayon recently had a workout with the Washington Commanders.

CB Brontae Harris, YouTube

Brontae Harris is under-followed.

P Johnny Hekker, Panthers

Johnny Hekker in his first season with a team other than the Rams, he’ll serve as a veteran mentor to special teamers in Carolina.

S Paris Ford, Generals

The former undrafted free agent keeps fighting for his football career with the USFL’s New Jersey Generals.

S Kareem Orr, ND Chattanooga

Another safety camp standout last year, Orr is starting his career as a position coach in 2022.

P Corey Bojorquez, Browns

Yes, there were TWO punters in camp last year. Remember that? Bojorquez looks to be Cleveland’s punter this time around. The Rams traded him for a draft pick last year!

K Austin MacGinnis, Tryout

While Lirim Hajrullahu is standing out in Cowboys camp this year and looks to be their kicker, MacGinnis recently had a tryout with the Packers. The third name in that 2020 competition, Sam Sloman, most recently was with the Steelers and remains a free agent.

S Troy Warner, Bucs

Troy Warner could at least make the Bucs practice squad this season.

LS Steve Wirtel, FA (very recently)

Green Bay cut Steve Wirtel on Wednesday morning. Wirtel was competing with Matt Orzech to be L.A.’s longsnapper last year.

P Brandon Wright, Bandits

The Rams had THREE punters in camp last year actually. Brandon Wright has been a standout in the USFL.

S J.R. Reed, Broncos

J.R. Reed won’t make Denver’s final roster, barring a miracle, but he could be on the practice squad.

G Jordan Meredith, Raiders

Meredith is the third player in Rams camp last year to be in Raiders camp this year. He could make it as a reserve offensive lineman.

OL Jamil Demby, FA

It was a four-year road in L.A. for Demby, but he’s on the tryout circuit now, most recently with the Cardinals.

WR Jeremiah Haydel, Argonauts

The Rams have kept a couple of camp standouts from last year, including J.J. Koski and Landen Akers, but not Haydel. He’s most recently signed with the Toronto Argonauts.

