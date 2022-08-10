Rams players who were in training camp last year: Where are they now?

The Los Angeles Rams have 90 men in training camp at UC Irvine this year, but almost half of them won’t make the final roster. Some will land on the practice squad, some will make the team but be released eventually, some will move onto other teams, and some could have a Super Bowl ring next February.

Eventually all will exit at some point and that was the case for more than 30 players who were in Rams camp in 2021.

These are 29 players from 2021 Rams training camp (and Von Miller) and what they’re doing now.

G Austin Corbett, Panthers

Had a chance to meet w/ Scott Fitterer and chat for a few minutes. Easy guy to talk ball with. One player he mentioned in particular: Austin Corbett. Played a ton of snaps at right guard the last couple of years, including playoffs + Super Bowl. Solid player. — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) August 9, 2022

The Rams don’t have much extra money to spend on interior offensive linemen, so even retaining Brian Allen was a bit surprising for L.A.. Losing Corbett was expected but the Rams are comfortable with Coleman Shelton at right guard for now. Corbett seems to be fitting in well with his new teammates and he’ll be paving the way for Christian McCaffrey this season.

WR Trishton Jackson, Vikings

QB Kellen Mond throws a dime in the back corner of the endzone connecting with WR Trishton Jackson for the TD. — Vikes (@vikesinsider) August 9, 2022

Kevin O’Connell has brought in a few familiar faces to Minnesota and it sounds like Jackson is pushing for a final roster spot for a third time in his career. Jackson has yet to be active for a game and the Vikings seem pleased with how this entire receivers group has done in camp, so it may be difficult for him to stay off of the practice squad.

TE Johnny Mundt, Vikings

Johnny Mundt again starting TE with the Vikings top offense in Irv Smith Jr’s absence #Skol — Rick Sosa (@sosarick) August 9, 2022

Believe it or not, Johnny Mundt is close to starting for the Vikings. Starter Irv Smith Jr. had an injury in camp recently and Mundt has received positive reviews (including as a receiver) stepping up in his absence.

WR Robert Woods, Titans

Woods will be the number one receiver in Tennessee and it sounds like first round pick Treylon Burks has a long way to go before he could challenge for that title. It could be Woods’ most productive season since 2018.

QB Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges, Cameo

Cameo back up and running!!! Holla at me !! https://t.co/0cadxDKtVi — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) August 3, 2022

Remember when Duck Hodges was competing to be Matthew Stafford’s backup?

ILB Micah Kiser, Raiders

Raiders LB Micah Kiser has been placed on IR and is out for the season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 1, 2022

The Raiders have a few former Rams, but Kiser almost immediately went on season-ending IR.

ILB Kenny Young, Raiders

Raiders still have a strong LB core with Denzel Perryman, Divine Deablo, Jayon Brown, Kenny Young, and Darien Butler



Hate seeing injuries this early into the season — Tristen Kuhn (@KuhnTristen) August 1, 2022

Stepping up, fittingly, is Kenny Young. He looks to be one of the first backups to inside linebackers Denzel Perryman and Divine Deablo.

ILB Troy Reeder, Chargers

Troy Reeder says he sees "so many similarities" between the preparation and practice between 2021 Rams, 2022 Chargers — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) August 2, 2022

Brandon Staley isn’t shy about pushing for players he has worked with before and Reeder is right behind Kenneth Murray and Drue Tranquill at inside linebacker, both of whom have tenuous grips on the position; Murray is also on PUP. It could be Reeder starting for Staley in Week 1.

CB Darious Williams, Jaguars

“… that moment right there. I’m just getting ready and prepared to play in the Jaguars’ stadium.”#Jaguars DB Darious Williams is waiting on his moment. It might not come this week, but whenever it does, he’ll be ready: https://t.co/wbIxsoSDxE — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) August 10, 2022

Darious Williams is a Jacksonvile-area native and he’s pushing for a starting role in a surprisingly deep cornerbacks group: Tyson Campbell and Tre Herndon are two standouts in camp, while Shaquill Griffin is one of the highest-paid corners in the NFL this season. Williams was also paid like a starter and I have no doubt that’s his role, but the Jaguars could be moving those pieces around a lot as they fight to stop being so terrible.

LB Justin Lawler, Titans

Malik Willis now for #Titans 11-on-11 in the red zone.



Play 1: Handoff to Hassan Haskins, hit at the line of scrimmage by Justin Lawler. — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) August 7, 2022

A regular standout in Rams training camp, Lawler is probably fighting for a practice squad spot with the Titans this season.

DE Obo Okoronkwo, Texans

A quiet training camp so far for Obo Okoronkwo, who's also rested a few days. Texans DL coach Jacques Cesaire says people "are going to be pleasantly surprised with what he can do and what he brings to the table on this team.”



More on Obo in our profile: https://t.co/zrxh1DGRrM — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 9, 2022

There’s been almost nothing reported on Okoronko out of Houston, which is not a promising sign for a team that is practically devoid of talent. The edge rushing position is one of the deepest for the Texans, including veterans Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes, Rasheem Green, former Ram Derek Rivers, and standout Jonathan Greenard. Okoronkwo isn’t guaranteed snaps there for Lovie Smith.

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, Chargers

Sebastian Joseph-Day jumps up and bats down Easton Stick’s intended pass across the middle. #Chargers — Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) August 5, 2022

SJD looks to separate himself from AD by how he plays next to Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

LB Derrick Moncrief, Roughriders

Speaking of our player ambassadors, this week we are featuring another Official Foundation Player Ambassador, Derrick Moncrief! Thanks for being an all-star both on and off the field, Derrick! pic.twitter.com/f3AQXEDluh — Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation (@SaskRidersFDN) August 4, 2022

Moncrief is one of at least a couple former Rams in the CFL.

EDGE Von Miller, Bills

#Bills Von Miller is in full recruitment mode with Odell Beckham Jr. #OBJ asked what was the locker next to Von like #BillsMafia — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 8, 2022

Miller is trying to rob the Rams of repeating as Super Bowl champions and yes you should take that personally.

S Juju Hughes, Lions

The Lions have Tracy Walker, DeShon Elliott, CJ Moore, Kerby Joseph, Brady Breeze, JuJu Hughes listed; Will Harris & Iffy will float between CB & Safety.



With 4 spots open, which players will solidify themselves? https://t.co/KoxbNeAWn7@letstalklions @HMAN84 #LionsNationUnite — Lions Nation Unite™ (@LionsNationU) July 27, 2022

Could Juju Hughes make a name for himself on Hard Knocks this season? It wouldn’t be the first time.

CB Donte Deayon, FA

Washington worked out a bunch of DBs today, per source: Brian Allen, De'Vante Bausby, Donte Deayon, Raleigh Texada. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 3, 2022

Deayon recently had a workout with the Washington Commanders.

CB Brontae Harris, YouTube

Paid $80 for my girls nails ALONE today on YouTube tryna learn this shh rn — Brontae Harris (@Brontae_2) August 6, 2022

Jeepers Creepers ain’t slick dawg don’t come round here playing https://t.co/1aueukQbSq — Brontae Harris (@Brontae_2) August 7, 2022

Brontae Harris is under-followed.

P Johnny Hekker, Panthers

The addition of veteran punter Johnny Hekker is a sign the Panthers are serious about flipping the field on fourth downs, and the defense has been a strong point this preseason. https://t.co/uVbHhGtK1c — N&O Sports (@nandosports) August 10, 2022

Johnny Hekker in his first season with a team other than the Rams, he’ll serve as a veteran mentor to special teamers in Carolina.

S Paris Ford, Generals

The former undrafted free agent keeps fighting for his football career with the USFL’s New Jersey Generals.

S Kareem Orr, ND Chattanooga

Nobody but GOD https://t.co/ggVc7VkEge — Kareem Orr (@ReemKnows20) August 9, 2022

Another safety camp standout last year, Orr is starting his career as a position coach in 2022.

P Corey Bojorquez, Browns

Corey Bojorquez is punting the snot out of the ball. Rocket shots. Cade York has really raised the bar around here. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 6, 2022

Yes, there were TWO punters in camp last year. Remember that? Bojorquez looks to be Cleveland’s punter this time around. The Rams traded him for a draft pick last year!

K Austin MacGinnis, Tryout

Full list of Packers tryouts w/ positions (two pages):



Simon Laryea - Punter

Will Spiers - Punter

Bailey Flint - Punter

Austin MacGinnis - Kicker

Ramiz Ahmed - Kicker

Aldrick Rosas - Kicker

Antonio Ortiz - LS

Mitchel Fraboni - LS



(1/2) — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) August 10, 2022

While Lirim Hajrullahu is standing out in Cowboys camp this year and looks to be their kicker, MacGinnis recently had a tryout with the Packers. The third name in that 2020 competition, Sam Sloman, most recently was with the Steelers and remains a free agent.

S Troy Warner, Bucs

Mike Evans, Breshad Perriman,S Troy Warner, T Josh Wells,T Donovan Smith are not practicing today. Evans is nursing a hamstring. Will update following practice. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 9, 2022

Troy Warner could at least make the Bucs practice squad this season.

LS Steve Wirtel, FA (very recently)

The #Packers have released LS Steve Wirtel #PackersCamp — Allison Turner (@allisonkturner) August 10, 2022

Green Bay cut Steve Wirtel on Wednesday morning. Wirtel was competing with Matt Orzech to be L.A.’s longsnapper last year.

P Brandon Wright, Bandits

The Special Teams Player of the Week nominees from each Week 8 game



Vote in the poll below to decide this week's winner pic.twitter.com/xsWMMKyTRB — USFL (@USFL) June 6, 2022

The Rams had THREE punters in camp last year actually. Brandon Wright has been a standout in the USFL.

S J.R. Reed, Broncos

JR Reed went into the locker room. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 4, 2022

J.R. Reed won’t make Denver’s final roster, barring a miracle, but he could be on the practice squad.

G Jordan Meredith, Raiders

.@Raiders 1-on-1 drills: OG Jordan Meredith vs. rookie DE Matthew Butler:



Analysis: Meredith won this matchup as Butler displayed little pass rush allowing Meredith to stay square at LOS. Easy win for Meredith here. #BEASTwriter | #DarksideofBEASTwriter | #RaiderNation — Ryan Sakamoto (@BEASTwriter) August 9, 2022

Meredith is the third player in Rams camp last year to be in Raiders camp this year. He could make it as a reserve offensive lineman.

OL Jamil Demby, FA

#Cardinals hosted 7 players for tryout/visit

LB Jaylen Alexander

OL Rashaad Coward

LB Justin Hilliard

TE Cheyanne O'Grady

OL Marcus Tatum

LB Javin White

OL Jamil Demby — Barb Layton (@RedZoneLayton) August 2, 2022

It was a four-year road in L.A. for Demby, but he’s on the tryout circuit now, most recently with the Cardinals.

WR Jeremiah Haydel, Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts Release Two Players, Add Three Others: The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed American QB Ben Holmes, American DL Brandon Barlow, and American WR Jeremiah Haydel. The team also… https://t.co/zQiKHofH15 via @ByMikeMitchell pic.twitter.com/JtjEXjNAPz — CFL Headlines (@CFL_Headlines) August 3, 2022

The Rams have kept a couple of camp standouts from last year, including J.J. Koski and Landen Akers, but not Haydel. He’s most recently signed with the Toronto Argonauts.