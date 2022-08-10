Random Ramsdom: Is it time to hop on the Tutu train?

With the dog days of training camp coming to a close and the season now less than a month away, the players who put the extra time in this off-season are now beginning to separate themselves. One of those men for the Rams is second year man Tutu Atwell, as the reports of him standing out in camp are beginning to become plentiful.

Tutu Atwell is trending up and Sean McVay sees him contributing "in a big way"



Pretty interested to see how he does this preseason https://t.co/lbGSG1GEQz — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) August 9, 2022

Atwell is catching the eyes of head coach Sean McVay, with McVay seemingly locking in Atwell into a much more predominant role in the Rams offense this upcoming season. If Van Jefferson is unable to go week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, there is a real shot Tutu could be the one to step in as the team's third receiving option to start the 2022 season.

As a second round pick last season, many media members, fans, and even the Rams themselves, were disappointed with the rookie season Atwell put forth. Having not recorded a single catch in his 10 games prior to a season-ending shoulder injury was definitely cause for concern, however it seems Tutu is finally starting to catch his groove with the Rams, and may very well be in for a breakout season.

A successful season, in my eyes, for Atwell would be something along the lines of about 30-40 receptions, about 400-500 yards receiving, and 5-7 touchdowns. In this Rams offense, he has a real shot to take the top off of defenses, and become a legitimate big play threat on any given down. Don’t be late folks, hop all aboard the Tutu train!

Are you guys buying into the hype Tutu is getting in camp? Comment your thoughts!

