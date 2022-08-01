 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rams Monday training camp notes: Matthew Stafford rests (mostly), Tutu Atwell takes flight

Eight things we learned about the Rams during Monday’s practice

By Kenneth Arthur
NFL: AUG 01 Los Angeles Rams Training Camp Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The L.A. Rams are less than two weeks away from their first preseason game and we’ve learned quite a bit about the team already through one week of practice.

Here is the rundown of what Rams reporters saw on the field on Monday, including standouts like Robert Rochell and Tutu Atwell, Brandon Powell’s best shot to make the roster, the open competition at punter, the big plays by Bobby Wagner and Brycen Hopkins, and the importance of John Wolford.

John Wolford fills in for Matthew Stafford

Stu Jackson of TheRams.com noted that McVay is giving Stafford some rest, which means more reps with the starters for Wolford.

“Really, when we look at it, we’ve got five weeks until September 8,” McVay. “He’s still feeling a little bit of pain, he could push through it, you guys have been out here, he’s been throwing and competing in team settings. We felt like the smart thing was, let’s really just take it a week at a time.”

While I don’t see any reason about Stafford’s availability for Week 1, or even most of the season, it is fair to question what workload he can handle at this point if the Rams are meant to play another 20-21 games.

Nobody is taking Wolford’s place as the backup quarterback and it’s interesting to consider what his long-term future with the team will be. Is there a team that will ever be interested in Wolford as a starter? Is he settling in as the next Chase Daniel?

Stafford still working with Cooper Kupp

Give the fans what they want.

Robert Rochell shining

I am not surprised to hear that Rochell is settling in nicely as the replacement to Darious Williams, if not an upgrade. Rochell played so well during his brief stint as a rookie and he had the upside going into the draft as a potential number one cornerback. It’s early in camp, but the standout play of Rochell, Derion Kendrick, and Decobie Durant so far is encouraging for a team that has had so much turnover at cornerback in the last three years.

Love for Brycen Hopkins

Though he has barely played through two healthy seasons, Hopkins could very well be taking a leap in year three. It’s not that late into his NFL career and the Rams are extremely hopeful that one of their young tight ends will develop into the replacement for Tyler Higbee.

Multiple reporters were high on the Monday practice by Hopkins. But he did get bested by Rochell at one point.

Aaron Donald still not afraid to practice with Elijah Garcia

No, Donald was not “bullying” Garcia with any drills this week. If he was, this must be Greg Gaines stepping in to defend Garcia...slowly...so slowly.

Bobby Wagner continues to solidify himself as Bobby Wagner

Wagner had an interception “touchdown” off of Wolford on Monday. Some of the team jumped on Wagner after the play. Must be “hazing.”

Defensive coordinator compared Wagner to former Bucs linebacker Derrick Brooks on Sunday. Normally these comparisons are like “WTF?!” but it’s Bobby Wagner.

Wagner will be the “green dot” leader for the Rams defense.

Tutu Atwell could be the WR three-three

This does not at all surprise me. I was high on Atwell coming out of the draft, high on him pairing with McVay and Stafford, high on his chances to unseat Van Jefferson if he got the chance. With Jefferson having knee surgery this week, it’s more of a chance for Atwell to show off and that seems to be happening.

Joe DeCamillis noted that Atwell is basically ready to be the punt returner, but not there yet with kickoffs and that could mean a roster spot for Brandon Powell.

It’s a competition at punter

DeCamillis would not just hand the job to Riley Dixon and says that Cameron Dicker has a chance to win it.

