Rams training camp hot seat: 5 players L.A. could cut and 5 who they could sign

Training Camp battles are heating up across the National Football League, and thus the factors of roster personnel and salary caps are influential in assembling the 53 man roster.

Los Angeles has a couple of players that are worth watching for the duration of training camp. Even though cuts are a difficult time for Snead/McVay to inform players of their release, 31 other teams must complete a similar process. And LA might be able to fill needs within their own roster with external candidates.

After one week of a training camp, allow us to examine players on hot seats…

*Scale of 1-10... 1 = safe, 10 = guarantee release*

Internal Cuts (cap savings) *

Taylor Rapp ($2.54 million)

After one week, Taylor Rapp’s name has not mentioned a whole lot in Rams camp. This may be good or bad news for the 4th year safety. But it seems to be unfavorable considering other secondary players are receiving noteworthy praise: Derion Kendrick, Cobie Durant, and Russ Yeast have all caught the attention of the Rams staff and players. And with Nick Scott likely to earn a promotion, Los Angeles doesn’t necessarily need Taylor Rapp. All things considered; Snead might be more inclined to trade him than outright release. Hot Seat Meter: 6/10

Bobby Evans ($965K)

Bobby Evans is another 4th year yet to receive reports in camp. When asked by media about the starting RG spot, McVay signaled Coleman Shelton and Logan Bruss as the primary names. Though the competition is far from being settled, the Evans experiment inside at guard might be over. Is only other shot then remains at tackle where Noteboom, Havenstein, and AJ Jackson likely secure spots. If Evans can’t beat out Anchrum & Arcuri, he might be as good as gone. Hot Seat Meter: 5/10

Grant Haley ($965K)

Haley is one of the lesser-known cornerbacks in the Rams secondary room. Since his resume isn’t extensive, that might hurt him in the end with Ramsey, Long Jr, Hill, Rochell, and two rookies in camp to beat. Hot Seat: 9.5/10

Tyler Hall ($895K)

Tyler Hall’s case is identical to Grant Haley’s. He held a brief stint with Atlanta in 2020 before joining LA’s practice squad in 2021. With four rookies being drafted in the draft, Hall’s time with the Rams is limited. Hot Seat Meter: 9.5/10

Terrell Lewis ($798K)

The history of Terrell Lewis’s knee has caused him to be under the scrutiny of Rams media and fan base going into Year 3. While some have offered him up as a cut after camp, Lewis has drawn praise from Leonard Floyd this camp.

“I can tell he trusting it (his knee) a lot more than he did last year. He’s executed some of his best rushes in training camp. I’m looking forward to him doing it with the pads on,” Floyd said.

Leonard Floyd sees a more confident and healthy Terrell Lewis in training camp (yahoo.com)

While one week of training camp is not the sample size that will quiet fans opinions, it is a promising start for the highly talented Edge rusher looking to land a starting role out of camp. Hot Seat Meter: 1/10

External Casualties (LA to consider if released…)

Michael Brockers, DE (DET)

Set to make $8.9 million this year, Brockers will try to help lead the Lions to a better finish in 2021. If DET wants extra cap space, they could part ways with the veteran defensive tackle. But a strong allegiance by General Manager Brad Holmes will likely keep in Detroit one more year. Hot Seat Meter: 2/10

Sheldon Rankins, DT (NYJ)

Entering his second season with the Jets, Rankins only started 3 of 16 games in 2021. He enters camp on the fence, with a release saving the team $5.4 million. A slow camp could be enough to force him on the move. Hot Seat Meter: 4/10

Robert Quinn, EDGE (CHI)

The rumors of Robert Quinn in Chicago have been as tumultuous as the Windy City itself. Chicago will probably wait till the 11th hour with the talented edge rusher in case another team experiences an injury in an attempt to recoup a draft pick or two, if not - his release will save the franchise $12.9 million. Hot Seat Meter: 8/10

Dean Lowry, DE (GB)

Green Bay media has floated Lowry’s name since the Packers drafted Devonte Wyatt in the 1st round. Lowry’s release would save $5.5 million. The Pack haven’t restructured Lowry’s contract either, a possible sign of a release if he falls behind in camp. Hot Seat Meter: 5/10

Malcolm Brown, DT (JAC)

Buried on the depth chart behind Fatukasi, Robertson-Harris, Hamilton, Tufele, Smoot, and Key, shedding Brown’s salary would save $3.0 million. As a former first round pick being 3rd string entering training camp as a 6th year pro is not a promising sign of things to come in Jacksonville. Hot Seat Meter: 6/10

Training Camp is far from over, but the search to upgrade rosters and consistently improve salary cap constraints is routinely being evaluated. Share your thoughts below on any potential cuts from training camp that would help the Los Angeles Rams!