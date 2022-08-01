F*#% them pickaxes: Aaron Donald shares his true feelings on the 49ers

If you don’t root for the 49ers, you probably root against the 49ers. Aaron Donald is no different.

When asked by Maurice Jones-Drew what he thinks about San Francisco potentially being better this year than they were as the Rams’ NFC Championship opponent last year, Donald made sure he couldn’t be misquoted or taken out of context, saying directly: “I don’t like the Niners at all” and “No love at all towards them guys, I really dislike them.”

“I don’t like the Niners at all. They don’t like us.”



“No love at all towards them guys. I really dislike them.”



Despite beating the 49ers and winning the Super Bowl last season, Donald probably still attributes some of that hate to the struggles that L.A. has had against Kyle Shanahan over the last three years: The Rams have lost six straight regular season games to San Francisco.

This is even though Donald posted 4.5 sacks and 10 QB hits in four games from 2019-2020, all Rams losses. Then Donald failed to record a sack in either game against San Francisco last season, both losses, though that was avenged with a win in the NFC Championship. Donald, however, didn’t have a sack in that game either.

Aaron Donald will look to channel that rage during the two Rams-49ers games set to take place in 2022, the first on the road on October 3rd and the second at SoFi Stadium on October 30th.