Random Ramsdom: How concerning are the Van Jefferson reports?

With training camp in full swing for all 32 teams, the inevitably of injuries is rearing it’s ugly head. Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson has missed the last couple of practices dealing with a nagging knee injury, an injury that he was dealing with last postseason that required an off-season surgery.

Jefferson will have some ‘clarity’ on the injury soon, and there is a real possibility that he may miss some significant time early in the upcoming season. If the injury does require Jefferson to miss games, the Rams will need to find a way to fill the void he will leave.

Last season, Jefferson had a breakout season, racking up 802 receiving yards to go along with 6 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign. His presence would be missed, and the Rams have a couple of options in terms of how they can address the hole he may leave in his absence. First off, the Rams could give Tutu Atwell a shot to become the teams deep threat/third option, as Atwell would have shot at redemption as a 2nd round pick in last seasons draft that did not live up to his selection in just 10 games with the squad. Secondly, and probably the safest bet, the Rams could reunite with Odell Beckham Jr., a key contributor in the Rams Super Bowl run last season.

Whatever Van Jefferson hears back from specialists will most likely have a pretty substantial impact on what the Rams decide to do moving forward, so it is a situation that fans should monitor closely.

What do you folks think? Is the Van Jefferson news just him being cautious, or is something concerning on the horizon? Let me know in the comments!

