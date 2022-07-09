Who is the best Rams player not in the Hall of Fame?

On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 54 semifinalists in the Seniors and Coaches/Contributors categories for the Class of 2023. The announcement got me wondering as to who should be the next Hall of Famer to represent the Los Angeles Rams in Canton.

As of this moment, Torry Holt would be my choice for the next Rams player to be inducted into the Hall. A member of the Greatest Show on Turf, Holt was one of the most-prolific receivers of his era and an integral part of the franchise’s time in St. Louis. The Rams legend has already been a semifinalist eight times for the HOF and a finalist three times. It’s quite surprising it’s taken this long based on all the staggering production throughout his career.

Most receiving yards in the 2000s (2000-2009)



1. Torry Holt -- 12,594

2. Randy Moss -- 11,739

3. Terrell Owens -- 11,644

4. Derrick Mason -- 10,481

5. Marvin Harrison -- 10,439



It's time to get Torry Holt into the HOF already. #Rams #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/RrCa9G7bZa — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) June 28, 2022

Additionally,



Most receptions in the 2000s (2000-2009)



1. Torry Holt — 868

2. Tony Gonzalez — 831

3. Hines Ward — 819

4. Derrick Mason — 816

5. Marvin Harrison — 791 https://t.co/iYTz7AlgeZ pic.twitter.com/aguZ1p0uE8 — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) June 30, 2022

Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised that Torry doesn’t have a bust in Canton yet because of the uneven voting process to get in. It’s disgraceful that a receiver who had six consecutive seasons with at least 1,300 yards receiving and 90+ receptions and only second in touchdowns, receptions and receiving yards to HOF teammate Isaac Bruce isn’t immortalized. Perhaps the committee didn’t watch these highlights since their minds would’ve been changed instantly if they had:

Quit playing and put him in the HOF #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/FWGSJ1YwgH — Cam ✨SB LVI CHAMPIONS (@RamsWRLD_) July 2, 2022

It’s very likely that Holt will make the Hall of Fame in the next few seasons. There has been a logjam at receiver especially within the last several draft classes. Look no further than GSOT member Isaac Bruce who was named to the Class of 2020 following what should’ve been a first-ballot worthy career that had ended in 2009.

Should Holt reach the hallowed Hall, he’ll be the last member of the Greatest Show on Turf to be enshrined, joining Bruce, Marshall Faulk, Orlando Pace, Kurt Warner and Head Coach Dick Vermeil.

You can’t tell the story of the Rams without Torry Holt and that is why he has my vote for the best player in the team’s history not yet in the Hall of Fame. However, he can’t be the only one who has spent their entire career with the Rams or just a few seasons worth that is deserving of the HOF.

I’m calling on you now Turf Show Family, who is the best Rams player (besides Torry Holt) that is currently not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?