Over the last decade as the General Manager of the Los Angeles Rams, Les Snead has had a propensity of finding late round gems in the draft along with contributors in the undrafted free agent pool. UDFAs that have emerged during that time span include:

2021 - Bryce Perkins (QB), Alaric Jackson (OT)

2020 - Xavier Jones (RB), Trishton Jackson (WR), Eric Banks (iDL)

2019 - Nsimba Webster (WR), Troy Reeder (ILB), Natrez Patrick (EDGE)

2018 - N/A

2017 - Justin Davis (RB)

2016 - Nelson Spruce (WR), Morgan Fox (DL), Cory Littleton (ILB)

2015 - Malcolm Brown (RB), Bradley Marquez (WR)

2014 - Ethan Westbrooks (iDL)

2013 - Benny Cunningham (RB), Ray-Ray Armstrong (LB), Daren Bates (LB), Cody Davis (S)

2012 - Cory Harkey (TE), Rodney McLeod (S), Johnny Hekker (P)

After the 2022 NFL Draft, L.A. came to an agreement with 17 (now 16) undrafted free agents. Those names are listed below. Will any of these faces make the final 53-man roster? Is there a potential steal (i.e. McLeod), or even a future starter (Littleton)? Below I will list a few players and their odds at making the team in 2022.

WR - Lance McCutcheon, Montana State

TE - Jamal Pettigrew, McNeese State

TE - Roger Carter, Georgia State

OG - Jack Snyder, San Jose State

iDL - Elijah Garcia, Rice

ILB - Jake Hummel, Iowa State

EDGE - Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State

EDGE - Benton Whitley, Holy Cross

EDGE - Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Oregon State

EDGE - Keir Thomas, Florida State

CB - TJ Carter, TCU

CB - Caesar Dancy-Williams, Wisconsin

CB - Duron Lowe, Liberty

S - Jairon McVea, Baylor

S - Dan Isom, Washington St

K/P - Cameron Dicker, Texas

Jake Hummel, ILB

At first glance, with Bobby Wagner, Ernest Jones, and Travin Howard signed - the Rams will be hesitant to keep a fourth ILB. But I believe this could come down to special teams ability, where Hummel has been a standout at Iowa State.

53 Man Roster Chance: 20%

With THoward only staying for one more year, Los Angeles might consider this a future type move similar to Bryce Perkins in 2021.

Jack Snyder, OG

PFF graded out last year in college at 90.9 and possesses versatility (tackle and guard) that the Rams covet. His assets also fit the mold with his ability to move well which translates to the zone-blocking scheme the Rams run. His average strength won’t scare LA since they don’t prioritize that trait. With that being said, an NFL training camp could do wonders.

53 Man Roster Chance: 65%

In order to make it, Snyder will have to leapfrog a few guys, Bobby Evans and Chandler Brewer to be particular. Bobby Evans enters year 4 having little on his resume, and would save the Rams close to $1 million in cap savings.

Roger Carter, TE

Rumors have always been tossed around that McVay has been looking for his version of the 49ers - Kyle Juszczyk. Roger Carter has the type of pass catching ability that could get him onto the roster, while also providing an H-Back type role.

53 Man Roster Chance: 55%

Brycen Hopkins seems locked as the No. 2 TE behind Higbee, but Blanton might not be a guarantee despite some glimpses of action in 2021. Carter could sneak ahead if he can provide more versatility. Cutting Blanton would also save $200,000 (difference of swapping Blanton out). Another small financial saving move.

K/P - Cameron Dicker