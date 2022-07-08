Random Ramsdom: Is Terrell Burgess entering a make or break season?

Back in the 2020 NFL draft, the Rams selected the versatile Terrell Burgess out of the University of Utah with the 104th pick of the 3rd round. Burgess was used as a utility defender at Utah, getting snaps at both safety and nickel for the Utes.

In college, Burgess did not play a ton during his freshman-junior years at Utah, only logging a total of three starts over those three seasons. However, he did manage to become a full-time starter his senior season, starting a total of 14 games for the Utes in 2020. In that year, Burgess logged a total of 81 TKLs, 7.5 TFLs, 5 PBUs, and 1 INT, a very productive season for the DB.

As for Burgess in the NFL, he has yet to really gain any real traction on getting significant playing time for the Rams, as an injury ended his rookie season early in 2020 and only logging 2 starts with no real impact in 2021. Many Rams fans were puzzled last season when early season struggles occurred for the secondary and Burgess still was not getting on the field. That can mean one of two things, either Burgess was still recovering from his injury the season prior, or he simply lacks some of the skills necessary to be trusted as a starter.

Nonetheless, Burgess will enter his third season on the team with more DBs on the training camp roster than his two seasons prior, meaning the competition to get playing time will be fierce. If he wants to make an impact bigger than just special teams, he will have to prove to the Rams and their staff that he deserves a larger role.

In my opinion, Burgess posseses the tools that allow him to be a little more versatile than some of the other DBs on the roster, boding well for him in terms of finding any way possible to get on the field. I still have faith in his abilities, the question is do the Rams still believe in him? This may be his last chance to prove that he is worth a roster spot on a DB heavy Rams squad.

What do you think Rams nation, is this year make or break for Terrell Burgess? Comment below!

