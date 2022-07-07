Random Ramsdom: Thursday Open Thread

Please use this as an open thread for all things Rams/NFL!
Today’s links:
RAMS NEWS:
LA Rams currently have the third best odds to win SB LVII (RamblinFan)
Body recovered from lake at SoFi Stadium, home of Rams and Chargers, officials say (USAToday)
2022 Rams Fantasy Football Preview: How do you follow up a best-case scenario? (CBSSports)
Browns trading Baker Mayfield to Panthers for 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick (NFL.com)
Robby Anderson says he has no issue with QB after previous post goes viral (CBSSports)
Falcons sign former Bears DL Eddie Goldman to one-year deal (NFL.com)
