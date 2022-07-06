Rams will host Baker Mayfield and Panthers in Week 6

One of the biggest NFL storylines this offseason was the unknown fate of former number one overall pick Baker Mayfield after the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield is now headed to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional fifth round selection in the 2024 draft, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Mayfield and the Panthers will travel to SoFi Stadium in Week 6 in order to take on the reigning Super Bowl champs.

A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/xuTLqosmZm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 6, 2022

This is shaping up to be a matchup between two former number one overall selections - Mayfield (2018) and Matthew Stafford (2009).

The last time the Rams played against Mayfield it was in Cleveland during the 2019 season - LA came out on top 20-13 after two touchdowns to Cooper Kupp from Jared Goff. Los Angles had Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters, and Eric Weddle covering receivers. Clay Matthews and Dante Fowler were rushing the passer.

It’s fair to say that a lot has changed since the last time the Rams faced Mayfield - including a new “World Champions” banner hanging in the rafters of SoFi Stadium.

