Random Ramsdom: Could week 1 be a Super Bowl 57 preview?

With the NFL season fast approaching, it is about time to start thinking about the first test on the Rams schedule. As defending Super Bowl champions, the Rams will do the honor of hosting the first regular season game of the NFL season on Thursday September 8th. Their opponent will be Josh Allen and the extremely talented Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are arguably the most talented team in the entire AFC, posing a massive challenge right off the bat for the defending champion Rams. With quarterback Josh Allen at the helm, the Bills have one of, if not the most, potent and high powered offenses the league has to offer. To go along with that offense, they have a solid defense as well, a unit that ranked number one overall in terms of yards given up.

To make the game even more interesting, former Ram Von Miller will make his return to SoFi Stadium for the first time since the Super Bowl win back in February. The stakes may not be high in the first game of the season, but both teams will have a lot of motivation to prove to the rest of the league that they are the best team in football. I expect an exciting and firework filled week 1 against the Bills, as well as the two meeting again in February to battle it out for the Lombardi trophy.

Do you guys think week 1 will end up being a preview to Super Bowl 57? Let me know in the comments!

