Random Ramsdom: Will Allen Robinson excel in Rams offense?

During free agency this off-season, the Los Angeles Rams decided to add more fire power to their offense, opting to sign wide reciever Allen Robinson to a 3-year $46.5 million dollar contract.

Robinson, who was a 2nd round selection for the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2014, will have a chance to play with the best quartetback he has ever had. He will go from the likes of Blake Bortles, Nick Foles. and Justin Fields, to Matthew Stafford.

Despite having below averae quarterbacks throughout his career, Robinson has put up respectable numbers, with a total of 495 receptions, 6,409 yards, along with 40 receiving touchdowns over the span of his 8 year career. Those numbers are extremely impressive, all things considered, and Robinson will most definitely benefit from having an elite receiver in Cooper Kupp sharing the field with him. This will alleviate most of the attention defenses focus on the Rams to Cooper Kupp, opening up the chance for Robinson to have a big impact early and often.

I fully expect Allen Robinson to fit in seamlessly, as Sean McVay does not go out and get guys unless they can operate in the Rams’ complex schemes. Joining forces with the reigning OPOY and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, Robinson will be making a ton of plays.

What do you folks think? Will Allen Robinson excel in this offense? Comment below!

