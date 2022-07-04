Random Ramsdom: Who will step in at EDGE with the loss of Von Miller?

With the loss of Von Miller, who signed a lucrative deal with the Buffalo Bills, the Rams will need to find a replacement on the current roster that can produce immediately. On the roster, as of today, the OLBs on the team are Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins, Chris Garrett, Terrell Lewis, and rookie Daniel Hardy. Floyd is a lock to start on the edge for the Rams, the issue lies in the opposite side of himself.

Last season, prior to trading for Von Miller, the team used more of a rotational approach to the position on the opposite end of Leonard Floyd. A combo between Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis was the go to, producing a total of 5 sacks between the two of them (3 for Lewis, 2 for Hollins). Hollins’ season was altered early on, as an injury in week 3 forced him to only play in 8 regular season games. Lewis suffered a back injury during the season, appearing in the first 11 games before being shut down for the season.

Both men were serviceable, so it would not surprise me if the Rams took another committee type approach to the position. The issue with them seems to be health, as they have yet to prove their bodies can hold up in a long and grueling NFL season. With youngsters Chris Garrett and Daniel Hardy being added to the mix, there are quite a few options for the Rams in terms of how they decide to mix these guys up, creating an opporotunity to set them up for success by putting them in situations they each can excel in. In my eyes, in week 1, there will be a 3 man rotation opposite Floyd, with Justin Hollins getting a majority of the snaps to start out. Then, playing time will come down to whoever is making the biggest impact, and rightfully so.

What do you think Rams fans, how will the Rams approach filling the gap left by Von Miller? Comment below!

