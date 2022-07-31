Van Jefferson in danger of missing start of regular season

The L.A. Rams haven’t had much injury news come out of the first week of training camp, but could be in danger of being a man down at wide receiver based on surgery from the offseason. Wide receiver Van Jefferson was absent from practice on Saturday and Sean McVay noted that there was a “situation.”

On Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Jefferson would be seeing a specialist about his knee on Monday. Jefferson had offseason surgery for a knee issue that “has been plaguing him,” according to Rapoport.

#Rams WR Van Jefferson will see a specialist on Monday for a knee issue that has been plaguing him, source said. Jefferson has been doing maintenance and faces the prospect of missing a few weeks. He’ll have more info following the appointment, including if he needs surgery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2022

Jefferson could miss a few weeks, according to Rapoport. But in reality, at this point in the discovery process, Jefferson could miss weeks or a lot longer. Hence, the specialist.

For now, the Rams must expect that they will only have Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Ben Skowronek among the receivers who played at least 100 snaps in 2021 when they go into Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. There is also Tutu Atwell and the second year wideout has had a good offseason, according to McVay.

Jefferson played in over 80-percent of the snaps last season. But clearly something was off in the relationship between Matthew Stafford and Jefferson, or in the gameplan for Jefferson, because when called upon in the Super Bowl the duo only connected four times for 23 yards on eight targets. Was Odell Beckham Jr not the only one bothered by a knee injury going into the Super Bowl?