Random Ramsdom: Who will win the punting competition?

The Rams parted ways with a fan favorite this off-season, as longtime Rams punter Johnny Hekker was released by the team in a cap creating move. Hekker ultimately signed with the Carolina Panthers, leaving a gap in the Rams punting game for the upcoming season.

In order to fill this gap, the team felt as if they needed to make a move, so they signed two punters to compete for the right to be the 2022 Rams punter. One is a veteran by the name of Riley Dixon, while the other is a rookie that was signed as an undrafted free agent by the name of Cameron Dicker.

From what I saw at Rams camp, the competition between the two could come down to who punts better in game-time situations. In that case, Dixon has the upper hand in my eyes simply due to the fact that he is entering his 7th season in the NFL, and has shown he can be an extremely serviceable option as a punter. However, the Rams decided to bring Dicker in for more than just a camp leg, as the Texas product was an All-Big 12 punter who averaged 46.8 yards per punt to go along with 11 kicks inside the opponents 20 yard line.

Who is your pick to be the Rams staring punter? Let me know in the comment section!

Now, for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Rams 2022 jersey schedule (TheRams.com)

Van Jefferson sat out Saturday, Rams ‘working through’ situation (RamsWire)

Aaron Donald would not have returned if Sean McVay wasn’t Rams HC: ‘Want to continue building my legacy with him’ (NFL.com)

NFL NEWS:

2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from ‘Back Together Saturday’ (NFL.com)

LOOK: Josh Allen involved in Bills training camp fight after being bumped by defensive lineman (CBSSports)

Cowboys Visiting With FA Takkarist McKinley (DallasCowboys.com)