Van Jefferson has a “situation” and it’s keeping him from practicing with Rams

The Los Angeles Rams were without wide receiver Van Jefferson at practice on Saturday and head coach Sean McVay noted that there is a “situation” and declined to elaborate. Jefferson had offseason knee surgery but it is unknown if that is related to Jefferson’s situation.

Rams WR Van Jefferson, who is coming off knee surgery, did not practice. McVay: “We’re figuring that out right now, working through that.” Related to surgically-repaired knee? “l’ll have more information for you later, like I said, I don’t have anything right now.” — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) July 30, 2022

With Allen Robinson thriving at his first Rams camp, Tutu Atwell getting notice from McVay as an offseason standout, and Cooper Kupp signed to a new contract, one of the big questions at wide receiver was where Jefferson stood in that pecking order. Jefferson was targeted 89 times last season, catching 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns, but he has yet to experience a true breakout game and the Rams still signed Odell Beckham Jr. midseason before Robert Woods’ injury.

This training camp, preseason, and start to the regular season is Jefferson’s best opportunity to stand out as a future starting wide receiver in the league. So any time missed would be valuable time missed for Jefferson and important opportunities gained for Atwell, Ben Skowronek, and Jacob Harris.

With Harris officially moved to receiver this week, will that end up stealing any attention away from Jefferson’s direction?

If the situation is related to Jefferson’s knee, it is worth asking why that would be something that McVay can’t answer at this time. Those questions should come soon.