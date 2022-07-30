Random Ramsdom: Allen Robinson poised for the biggest season of his career

There is much to look forward to for Rams nation next season, as the team is the reigning champions of the NFL. Apart of this seasons anticipation is the addition of wide receiver Allen Robinson II, former Chicago Bear and Jacksonville Jaguar.

Robinson, who is entering his 9th season in the NFL, signed a 3-year deal with the Rams this off-season, joining forces with quarterback Matthew Stafford and fellow receiver Cooper Kupp. Robinson will likely be inserted as the teams WR2, putting him in a position to be the beneficiary of all of the attention superstar Kupp will grab from opposing defenses.

One notable thing about Allen Robinson is the that he has proven he is an extremely talented player, this despite of the fact that he has never had a quarterback that has been/is considered to be a top 20 QB in the NFL. Stafford will undoubtedly be the best quarterback Robinson has ever had, and I fully expect him to flourish in the best circumstances he's had since entering the league.

Another notable aspect of Robinson joining the Rams is that he has never been a second option, as he is accustomed to being a teams WR1 in his years in Jacksonville and Chicago. It is easy to take away a teams best receiver when the quarterback and other playmaking options are subpar, but that will be far from the case in LA. Not only will Robinson have the best QB of his career, he will also have the most talented players around him than he has ever had, creating more favorable matchups for himself. With that being said, it is fair to expect Allen Robinson to put up huge numbers in his first year with the team.

Do you folks agree that Allen Robinson will flourish in year 1 with the Rams? Comment below!

