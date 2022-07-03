Odell Beckham Jr wants you to believe that he doesn’t have ACLs anyway

We know that Odell Beckham Jr. can be a super good football player. We do not know that he is super-human, however.

Though it is not impossible to play football with a torn ACL—Philip Rivers reportedly played through a partially-torn ACL in the 2007 playoffs—it would be especially hard to believe that someone could play wide receiver for several months under those same conditions. But OBJ tweeted on Sunday morning that he “played the whole back half of the season without an acl” and the NFL world is understandably reacting to it with nothing much else to do in the middle of the offseason.

Krazy thought … really played the whole back half of the season without an acl, and won a super bowl! God doesn’t misss, i swea — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 3, 2022

When did OBJ allegedly tear his ACL then, if not in the Super Bowl? That question has gone unanswered so far, but OBJ could claim any time he wants at this point as he also happens to be waiting to sign with his next NFL team as he recovers from his second ACL surgery on the same knee.

Odell Beckham Jr. says he played the second half of the season without an ACL, which means the tear happened weeks before Super Bowl LVI. https://t.co/qcHyGarWFZ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 3, 2022

There could be an active group of teams looking to sign OBJ, as Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes, but the NFL may wait to see how he responds to another ACL injury... regardless of when it happened. It sure seemed like it happened in the Super Bowl. Or at the very least, enough changed during the Super Bowl for OBJ to have to, you know, leave the Super Bowl.

Beckham caught 27 passes on 48 targets for 305 yards in eight games with the Rams last season. Over the course of a 17-game season, that would amount to 57 catches for 648 yards with 6.35 yards per target. If OBJ was injured throughout that time, what is to say that the soon-to-be 30-year-old receiver will ever be close to 100-percent again?

A reunion with the Rams remains a possibility. It would be preferable if he had two ACLs and they both worked though.