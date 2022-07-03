Random Ramsdom: Which off-season acquisition will make the biggest impact in 2022?

Following becoming Super Bowl champions back in February, the Los Angeles Rams have undergone some changes in terms of their roster. The team lost important players, such as Darious Williams, Austin Corbett, Von Miller, Johnny Hekker, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and fan-favorite Robert Woods.

Nonetheless, if the team wants to win another championship, those losses would need to be addressed in order to fill the gap those players may leave. The biggest moves of the off-season were the acquisitions of former Seahawks linebacker, and L.A native, Bobby Wagner, and wide receiver Allen Robinson II. The latter will finally have the opportunity to play with a competent quarterback, something he has not experienced dating all the way back to his days at Penn State. The former is a man that the Rams are extremely familiar with, as the Seahawks legend was someone they had to deal with at least twice per season, wreaking havoc on the Rams for the last 9 seasons.

In my opinion, both guys will be great additions to the Rams in the upcoming season, as I expect them to live up to their names. However, in my eyes, the more impactful of the two will undoubtedly be Bobby Wagner, and not for the reasons one may think at a glance.

It is obvious that Wagner is one of the best linebackers in the NFL when you put the tape on, the man can straight up ball. Not only is he physically imposing, his football IQ is what separates Wagner from the rest of the linebackers in the league. Nothing surprises Wagner, he has seen it all, from the 49ers high-powered run heavy offense in the early 2010s, to Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos on the biggest stage. Wagner brings invaluable experience to this Rams defense, which will ultimately lead to benefit young linebacker Ernest Jones, a promising 2nd year defender that has shown he has limitless potential.

Not only will Wagner be making plays, he will also be a mentor to one of the Rams’ most promising young players. The lessons that Ernest Jones will learn from one of the best linebackers of all-time will be more impactful in the long haul than many may imagine, which is why Bobby Wagner is my pick for the teams most impactful off-season acquisition.

Who do you guys think will be the most impactful newcomer? Let me know in the comments!

