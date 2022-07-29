The Lookaround: Trey Lance ready to lead Rams’ archrival

With Los Angeles Rams training camp in full force, it’s only fair to check up on their competition just to see what the defending champs are up against. It’s time to look at major headlines in the NFC West, including Trey Lance officially being named QB1, DK Metcalf making bank and updates on Kyler Murray’s contract situation.

“This is Trey’s team”...whoopie

After news broke earlier this week that San Francisco 49ers second-year QB Trey Lance has officially been named the team’s starter for the 2022 season, it was business as usual for the North Dakota State product.

“Honestly, the only difference is I was hoping you guys would stop asking me about it all the time,” Lance said via ESPN. “For me, it wasn’t really a moment or anything like that. I’ve been excited. I’ve been preparing to play since the day I got here, since the day I got drafted. So, obviously excited for this year but nothing has really changed this whole offseason.”

As expected, Lance’s performance has been up and down. On Wednesday, Trey completed 5-of-7 passes during team drills. Thursday was rough as he threw a pick right to safety Jimmie Ward and had several misfires as well.

The Niners are going to have to live with the mistakes for now as the youngster continues crafting his game. One thing is for certain, he brings a whole different element to the offense that defenses have to prepare for.

“There’s certain plays you have to get good at just to succeed in this league and to move the ball,” Shanahan said via ESPN. “And then what can Trey do differently than we’ve had? I do believe Trey is a threat to run at any time, so knowing that he is a threat to run at any time, that definitely changes things. That gives another element that defenses have to worry about.”

These are the types of wheels defenses will have to be ready for:

#49ers QB Trey Lance flashed some of his mobility today at training camp



: @49ers pic.twitter.com/vRu4YRds4q — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) July 29, 2022

Good thing the Rams picked up Bobby Wagner. Lance will be under major scrutiny this season as he works his way out of Jimmy G’s shadow. If he doesn’t miss passes like this, the kid will be just fine:

“Trey Lance has his work cut out for him replacing Jimmy Garoppolo in SF”



What he’s replacing: pic.twitter.com/hd8TOh6eYR — Alex ‍ (@SadNinersFan_) July 28, 2022

As much as fans love to crap on Garoppolo, the guy has been to a Super Bowl and led the 49ers to an NFC Championship run last year. So, no pressure there Trey do your best (just not against the Rams, okay?)

Other headlines out of Niners camp is that the team cut Dee Ford 18 games into $85M contract. Ford flashed promise in his first season with SF in 2019 when he had 6.5 sacks in 11 games. Since then, the pass rusher has played in a total of seven games since the 2020 campaign, ending his time with the 49ers with a statline of 22 tackles, 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles along with a sack and four tackles in three playoff games.

DK Metcalf makes bank with rebuilding Seahawks

The Seahawks decided not to let another star leave their grasp (dang it) as the team re-signed wide receiver DK Metcalf to a three-year, $72 million extension. This ends all trade drama Metcalf would’ve brought if an extension couldn’t be reached and the slim but not impossible chance the Rams had in acquiring him. Why on God’s green earth did I bet so much money on that happening?

Throughout his first three seasons in Seattle, Metcalf has a combined 216 catches for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns. DK made the Pro Bowl in 2020 after breaking franchise icon Steve Largent’s single-season franchise record with 1,303 receiving yards.

The extension length is shorter than the Seahawks typically prefer as they usually go for big-money second contracts. This would make the stud pass catcher eligible for free agency at the prime age of 28, which he should consider testing since Seattle will probably still suck then. Until that day arrives, Metcalf will be the face of the Seahawks with Russell Wilson and Wagner out of the picture.

Kyler Murray doesn’t have to do his homework anymore

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passionately defended himself amid questions about his work ethic after a controversial “homework clause” was put into his contract.

“I refuse to let my work ethic, my preparing, to be in question,” Murray said via ESPN. “I’ve put in an incomprehensible amount of time and blood, sweat, tears and work into what I do, whether it’s football or baseball. People can’t comprehend the amount of time that it takes to do two sports at a high level in college, let alone be the first person to do it ever at my size. It’s funny. “But to those of you out there that believe that I’d be standing here today, in front of y’all, without having a work ethic and without preparing, I’m honored that you think that. But it doesn’t exist. It’s not possible. It’s not possible.”

The clause, which the Cardinals removed as of yesterday, required Murray to put in at least four hours per week of in-season independent study outside of team meetings. What makes zero sense is why Arizona would commit so much money to a guy they didn’t seem to trust in the first place.

The Redbirds are playing a very dangerous game with their prized signal caller. Kyler happens to be one of the top young quarterbacks in the game and his raw talent and abilities should be proof to the Cardinals that they won’t do any better. Also, I think the team should’ve instead put more effort into a “zero second-half collapses” clause in Kliff Kingsbury’s contact when they extended him.

Even though the “homework clause” has been removed, the memes will remain forever: