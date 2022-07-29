Could the Rams have a Top-10 all-time offense?

Over the last three decades, the Los Angeles (and St. Louis) Rams have produced multiple all-time offenses.

In 1999, The Greatest Show on Turf was born with Kurt Warner and Co. To this day, the offense is regarded as the team that kick-started the modern day passing offenses and NFL league.

In 2000 and 2001, the GSOT continued its dominance of defenses in the 21st century. Neither team was able to secure a championship, but both teams were prolific in their total yardage output; ranking 3rd and 17th respectively.

After a long hiatus, in 2018 under Sean McVay, LA returned to the conversation. A balanced wide-zone run scheme with play action, the team cracked the list again, landing at 15th overall.

Entering the 2022 season, the LA Rams are once again positioned to be a top offense after a successful 2021 year ending in a Super Bowl LVI win. Allen Robinson II joins the team; offering a more dynamic skill set than beloved Robert Woods. Cam Akers, Van Jefferson, and Brycen Hopkins enter their third years with higher expectations of volume. Tutu Atwell, Jacob Harris, and Ben Skowronek round out the wide receiver room; providing the Rams with speed, size, and situational playmaking ability. These pieces that Snead and McVay have accrued via trades, free agency, and the draft are aimed at producing another championship, but could they produce a Top 10 offense all-time? Below are three reasons why and LA will and will not...

3 REASONS WHY LA WILL:

1. 17 game schedule.

Four teams in 2021 - Dallas, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles (AFC), and Kansas City, all cracked the Top 25. The 17th game slated on teams schedules allows for total yards to be more easily eclipsed. Nonetheless, it will take an elite offense to join or surpass the likes of the 2011 Saints, 2013 Broncos, or 2000 Rams. McVay might have just that with Stafford, Akers, Kupp, A. Robinson II, Atwell, Jefferson, Higbee resembling the likes of the Greatest Show of Turf roster.

2. Potential addition of OBJ.

Odell Beckham Jr remains unsigned and will not be ready for game action until November. However, if he does stay put, Los Angeles would boast arguably the greatest WR depth chart of all time. Stafford and that type of ammo would put a lot of pressure on defensive coordinators.

3. A healthy Cam Akers.

In July 2021, Cam Akers went down with a torn achilles; leaving the running back room thin on talent and depth. The Rams pieced together the season with Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel, but full confidence was never instilled in either option. Fully recovered and 100% now, Akers provides LA with dynamic ability in the ground and passing games. His skill set offers a higher threat level than the likes of Henderson or Michel.

3 REASONS WHY LA WILL NOT:

1. Strength of Schedule.

Welcome to the life of being defending champions. Los Angeles will face the league’s most difficult schedule in 2022; drawing an opponent win percentage of 0.567. Major games on the schedule include divisional rival San Francisco (x2), Tampa Bay, Green Bay, Los Angeles (A), Kansas City, Denver, and the season opener versus Buffalo. The slate will be difficult and it’s likely the Rams won’t have any “easy” games since they are likely to get the “best shot” from every organization. With a loaded strength of schedule, the team is liable for slip-ups along the way.

2. Offensive Line.

One of the best units of the Greatest Show on Turf was its offensive line. It featured the likes of Orlando Pace, Adam Timmerman, and Andy McCollum. Andrew Whitworth retired this offseason and as cornerstone over the last 5 years, his presence will be difficult (though not impossible) to replace even with Joe Noteboom. The offensive line also enters training camp with uncertainty at right guard. The losses of Whitworth and Corbett could affect pass protection and ultimately the offense’s total yards.

3. Stafford’s Turnovers.

Matt Stafford’s first season in Hollywood was streaky. In the first half of the year, Stafford was considered an MVP candidate. But through weeks 9-12 (5 INTs) and 15-18 (8 INTs, 1 fumble), we saw how QB1 held the offense back from being a well oiled machine. Stafford averages just over 12 interceptions/year for his career. His efficiency would be important to the opportunity to land amongst the NFL’s greatest offenses.

Let me be clear, fielding an all-time great offense is not McVay or the team’s priority. A Super Bowl LVII championship will require its own unique recipe of offense, defense, and special teams play. But for the sake of interest, do you think the 2022 Rams offense has what it takes to establish itself in the record books? In a few years will we be talking about this team as one of the greatest teams ever assembled? Please share your thoughts and comments below.