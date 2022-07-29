Random Ramsdom: How good can the defense be in 2022?

During the 2021 Super Bowl season, not all was sunshine and rainbows for Rams fans. Many fans were calling for the dismissal of Raheem Morris as the Rams defensive coordinator, disappointed with the product being put on the field defensively. However, the unit stepped up, and put together some impressive defensive football at the tail end of the season en route to a championship.

Following the Super Bowl victory, the Rams lost some important and talented pieces to free agency. Starters Darious Williams (CB), Sebastian Joseph-Day (NT), and Von Miller (OLB) all found new homes for the upcoming season, creating some potential holes in the 2022 version of the Rams defense.

With every loss, comes some gain as well, as the Rams added a bonafide superstar in linebacker Bobby Wagner, filling a spot that was seen as a weakness at points last season. The team also reunited with Troy Hill, a ball hawking corner who always seems to be near the ball someway and somehow. Although the Rams lost some solid guys, the players they have gained back have a real shot to be upgrades over last seasons unit.

With players like Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, any defensive unit has a shot to be the best. Sprinkle in Bobby Wagner, and all of a sudden the Rams have top players at all three levels of the defense, which is a recipe to have the best defense in the entire league. If players like David Long and Robert Rochell can step up in the secondary, this defense can be the strength of the team, and number one overall in the NFL.

Now, today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Recap of Rams’ first 4 days of training (RamsWire)

Allen Robinson building chemistry with Matthew Stafford (SportsIllustrated)

Sean McVay: “We’re further along in terms of installs” (RamblinFan)

NFL NEWS:

DK Metcalf, Seahawks agree to 3-year, $72 Million extension (NFL.com)

Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware indicted on murder charge in girlfriends death in Texas (NBCNews)

Commanders Antonio Gandy-Golden retiring after two seasons (CBSSports)