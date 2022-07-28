Random Ramsdom: Will Derion Kendrick be the Rams latest steal?

With the beginning of the 2022 NFL training camps across the league, along comes the buzz and anticipation for the upcoming season. Training camp is an opportunity for players to etch their names into a front office/coaching staffs brains, and hopefully make the final 53 man roster. There is already a late-round selection for the Rams that is doing just that, and has already caught the eyes of some big names.

Rookie cornerback Derion Kendrick, out of the University of Georgia, is creating all sorts of solid first impressions just days into camp. He's caught the attention of Jalen Ramsey, Allen Robinson, and, most importantly, head coach Sean McVay with his impressive play. Kendrick, who was selected in the 6th round, has big time college experience, as he was apart of arguably the greatest defense in college football history in the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs. One of the big knocks on his game was a lack of speed, however, the Rams play a lot of zone, and a smart/savvy player like Kendrick can thrive in such a system.

Too much is out into what a player runs in the 40 yard dash in terms of evaluation, when in reality, football is played between the lines and between the ears. Kendrick’s film and production in college says that he can do both, and is already showing he may be able to take it to the highest level. With the rave reviews he has been getting, it would not surprise me to see him find his way into the rotation with the corners early and often come September 8th.

Do you guys think the Rams found another late round diamond in Derion Kendrick? Comment your thoughts below!

