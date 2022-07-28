Now that we have named the top-20 players on the L.A. Rams roster, what about the final five?

On this week’s edition of the Turf Show Times podcast (name change in the works), J.B. Scott and I break down each of our “final five” players to make the Rams’ 53-man roster this season. This is mostly a symbolic list because even though there are many players on the bubble and many players who are locks to make the team, everybody on the roster is equally a part of the 53.

But then also...not really. That’s just a nice thing to say.

Sean McVay must once again decide how to fit in the final offensive lineman, the last of the wide receivers, decide how many tight ends to keep this season, how many safeties, and how many special teamers. That number crunching results in some lucrative celebrations for some players on the bubble and some soul crushing moments for those who did not make it.

J.B. and I each came up with five names. Mine were more along the lines of veterans and J.B.’s turned out to be more tuned to the rookie class. I will say this: We both said Christian Rozeboom. I also rant about the pointless arguments that fans have over “the last receiver to get cut” and when it’s okay to overreact during training camp season.

Listen to the podcast below or find us on your podcast app at “Turf Show Times” and subscribe for what is guaranteed to be the best season of the show yet.