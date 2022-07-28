OBJ’s football instincts have led to successful business endeavors off-the-field

Odell Beckham Jr. is the type of person to lean on his instincts. It was that intuition that led him to the Los Angeles Rams last November after being released by the Cleveland Browns. His instincts paid off after the former All-Pro receiver won a Super Bowl in February.

Having those kinds of instincts are important and translate to all facets of life. Beckham’s instincts on the football field are what led to his successful business ventures off the gridiron.

Jason Feifer from Entrepreneur chronicled OBJ’s shift from being stuck thinking only about short-term goals towards becoming a person who’s grown comfortable in high-stake situations. In the early days of his professional career, Beckham jumped at the chance to grab whatever endorsement money he could get.

“I was taking checks, checks, checks,” Beckham said via Entrepreneur. “Living young, wild, and free. It’s like, the money’s coming in, the money’s going out. The money’s coming in, the money’s going out.”

Over the years, Beckham has come to realize that his football career is unsustainable and rather unpredictable. He knew that as soon as he exited the biggest game of his career with a torn ACL.

While he understood that his career in the NFL was never meant to be a long-term endeavor, Odell instead wanted to invest in something that would last forever. That has been the mindset behind his business ventures — most notably his significant investment in Jaxxon, a fast-growing men’s jewelry company in March 2021 — for example.

Beckham remains heavily focused on the future potential of his investments while staying present in the moment. To him, the risk in whatever business ventures he’s made was worth it as long as he was able to set up his family like he hoped. That is why in 2019, Odell launched his own media outfit, ITN Productions, part of a collaboration with Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment.

Beckham kicked off the production push by launching a YouTube channel that offered fans a look into the NFL star’s everyday life. The channel had launched at a significant time in the receiver’s life as he had just been traded by the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns in the 2019 offseason.

The channel’s content is created by ITN, Wheelhouse and Portal A (a video production company headquartered in LA) and ITN which includes Beckham’s business partner Ajay Sangha, will develop and create unscripted projects across other digital platforms. Needless to say, OBJ and his partnering with Wheelhouse became a match made in heaven.

“In a short amount of time, Beckham has already set himself apart as a unique talent and one of the most magnetic players in the NFL,” said Wheelhouse Entertainment president Sean Cohan via The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s no surprise that his appeal has audiences clamoring for more Beckham across a range of entertainment and lifestyle platforms, where they can see him in new arenas and get even closer to his adventurous spirit, humor and genuine charisma. We know he will be a game-changer for Wheelhouse.”

Here is a video from Odell’s channel that displays his game-changing charisma for all the world to see:

It’s unclear whether Beckham re-signs with the Rams, but he appears to be at peace with whatever challenges he comes across in his off-the-field life. His investment with Jaxxon was the largest he’s made to date. Odell realizes that business risks are nearly identical to taking a major blow on the football field: you’ve got to get back up and live to play another down.