Random Ramsdom: Will ascendence of Tutu Atwell impact bringing back OBJ?

Following an underwhelming and, unfortunately, short rookie season, many fans wrote off Rams receiver Tutu Atwell as a “miss” from McVay and Snead. Atwell is incredibly small for the position, and did not record a single reception during the 10 games he dressed.

However things may be starting to click for Atwell, as the second year man has received praise from wide receiver coach Eric Yarber and superstar Cooper Kupp. Even though this is all during camp/OTAs, it is still extremely encouraging due to the fact that Atwell got basically zero recognition/praise for anything he did last season.

If the attention Atwell is grabbing is proven to be warranted, that would give the Rams 4 total receivers that they can rely on when the time comes (Kupp, Robinson, Jefferson, Atwell). That being said, does that sort of bump the possibility of bringing back stud wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the wayside? It is definitely possible, as the team could save some cap space in case any sort of injuries occur, while also developing their young talent properly.

The idea of OBJ not returning seemed like something that could not be accepted in my eyes just a few months ago, but now that may have changed. If Tutu Atwell can prove to be a legitimate threat at the WR3 spot along with Van Jefferson, I see no reasons as to why McVay and company would feel as if the position needed even more help.

What do you folks think, could the success of Atwell potentially push a Beckham reunion to the side? Let me know in the comments below!

