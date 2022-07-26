What will the LA Rams starting offense and defense look like when they open the NFL season against the Buffalo Bills on September 8th?
There really is not much of a guessing game that needs to be played as the defending champions appear set at most positions, barring anything unfortunate happening between now and Week 1.
Still, depth charts are often near the top of the priorities for inquiring minds and I’ll throw out my ideas. Then you tell me where I got it wrong.
Offense
QB - Matthew Stafford
RB - Cam Akers
RB2 - Darrell Henderson
WR - Cooper Kupp
WR - Allen Robinson
WR - Van Jefferson/Tutu Atwell
TE - Tyler Higbee
LT - Joseph Noteboom
LG - David Edwards
C - Brian Allen
RG - Coleman Shelton
RT - Rob Havenstein
Why did I cop out WR3?
Signs point towards Tutu Atwell playing a much more significant role on offense in 2022 than he did as a rookie and I believe that Sean McVay has faith that Atwell has a higher ceiling than his second round predecessor, Van Jefferson.
Maybe Jefferson is a technical starter in Week 1, but I would expect that snaps are carried out evenly early in the season, and Atwell may even get more touches and all-purpose yards because of his skill set. What types of plays are designed for Atwell? Anything that carries a likelihood that he will be WIDE OPEN: Screens, end arounds, jet sweeps, comebacks, deep bombs when Matthew Stafford sees that he’s gotten behind the defense.
There should not be many targets to go around after Kupp and Robinson, but Stafford’s favorite WR3 will be known soon.
I have Shelton winning the right guard competition.
Defense
NT - Greg Gaines
DE - A’Shawn Robinson
DT - Aaron Donald
OLB - Leonard Floyd
ILB - Bobby Wagner
ILB - Ernest Jones
OLB - Justin Hollins
CB - Jalen Ramsey
FS - Jordan Fuller
SS - Nick Scott
CB - Robert Rochell
CB - Troy Hill
Justin Hollins over Terrell Lewis
Neither player was productive enough when they had opportunities in 2021, which is part of the reason that Les Snead acquired Von Miller. Because Hollins seemed favored to begin the season though, I’ll assume the same this year.
I’m high on Rochell as the CB2 going into the season, and I’ll favor Scott over Taylor Rapp and Terrell Burgess. But rookie corner Derion Kendrick is turning heads early in camp.
