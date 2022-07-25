Random Ramsdom: Will Nick Scott parlay strong postseason into starting role?

At the tail end of the 2021 season, the Rams dealt with a couple of tough injuries heading into the postseason, both coming from the safety spot. Both starters, Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp, were knocked out late in the season. The Rams went out and grabbed Eric Weddle out of retirement to run the Free Safety spot, and the team had another man step up at Strong Safety and play extremely well.

That man was Nick Scott, a player that had barely gotten an opportunity in his stint with the team. Scott made the absolute most of his chance, putting together a stellar postseason in the secondary while grabbing his first career playoff interception against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Scott also had a signature moment in the NFC Championship, when he absolutely leveled 49ers star Deebo Samuel in one of the cleanest hits you will ever see.

The main thing about Nick Scott was that he seemed to elevate his game when the team needed him most, shining in the brightest moments. Players that can minimize the overall weight of the games and keep themselves in the moment are the ones that can play a long time in this league, a trait that Nick Scott has shown he has. Nick Scott will be in a competition with Taylor Rapp for the right to start a safety, a battle that I believe Nick Scott will win.

Do you guys think Nick Scott will be a starter? Comment below!

