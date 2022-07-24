Random Ramsdom: Are the Rams the most disrespected defending champion in recent memory?

Although the Los Angeles Rams are the reigning, defending, and undisputed champions of the NFL, it seems as though oddsmakers in Vegas have forgotten about how dominant they were in the postseason. The Rams currently have the 3rd best odds to win the NFC, and the 5th best odds to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The two teams ahead of the Rams odds in the NFC are the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both of which surprise me to be completely honest. For one, I understand that the Packers have only lost to the Rams once since McVay took over, however, they lost their best weapon this offseason in Davante Adams and do not have any legitimate weapons for Aaron Rodgers. Their defense is solid, but they sort of tapered off during the season last year, so can they truly be counted on?

The other team is the Bucs, who the Rams have, quite frankly, owned since Brady came to Tampa Bay. They do not concern me, as the Rams seem to be just a nightmare matchup for the Buccaneers’ brand of ball. I believe the Rams are the best in the NFC by a substantial margin, and these teams will have to prove they are on the same level as the defending champs. By default, both the Packers and the Bucs have better chances to win the Super Bowl, and the two AFC teams that have better odds than the Rams are the Bills and the Chiefs.

The Bills is understandable to me, as they have a very complete team from top to bottom, along with one of the best players in the league as their quarterback in Josh Allen. The Chiefs, however, are not going to be as good as they have been the past few seasons in my opinion. The defense is still suspect, and they lost quite possibly the best deep threat in NFL history in Tyreek Hill, and I fully expect that to impact the overall success of the offense.

Not only are the Rams the defending champions, they are entering a season where quarterback Matthew Stafford is finaly comfortable in the Rams offense, which is a scary sight for the rest of the NFL. The Rams should be the favorite in the NFL next season, and it is really not close.

