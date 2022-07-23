Rams sign QB Luis Perez ahead of training camp

The Los Angeles Rams signed quarterback Luis Perez on Saturday, per a team announcement.

LA Rams Transactions:

Perez originally signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in 2018, where he competed for a backup role behind Jared Goff. Perez was released before the regular season and spent about two weeks on the team’s practice squad - he’s since bounced around various professional football leagues but mostly outside of the NFL.

Perez’ most successful stint was with the Birmingham Iron in the Alliance of American Football (AAF). The quarterback started eight games and led Birmingham to a 5-3 record, which was good enough to clinch a playoff berth two weeks before the end of the regular season. However, the AAF struggled with financial backing and was forced to suspend its operations before the regular season concluded.

Perez joins John Wolford and Bryce Perkins as the backups to Matthew Stafford. Wolford seems to have a solid grip on number two position, so Perez is likely battling with Perkins for the third spot - if the team even elects to keep three QB’s.