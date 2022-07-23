Rams to start training camp with four players on PUP list

The Los Angeles Rams have officially placed cornerback Jalen Ramsey, linebacker Travin Howard, running back Kyren Williams, and safety Quentin Lake on the Physically Unable to Preform List (PUP), one week before the Rams open their 2022 training camp. Sean McVay announced the moves in his training camp arrival press conference.

Ramsey, a 2021-22 All-Pro, suffered tears in both shoulders last season and is still rehabbing from the resulting surgery. McVay weighed in on Ramsey during his training camp arrival press conference.

“He’s doing good. He’s been attacking the rehab the right way...with the goal in mind of, alright, attack the rehab the right way, and most importantly, be ready for Sept. 8, ready to go.”

Howard injured his groin this week in a pre-camp individual workout, McVay reports that Howard may need surgery. Williams is still on the mend from a broken foot suffered in OTAs. Lake’s injury has not yet been reported, but he will be strong contender to make the Rams opening day roster.

Not all the news was bad, McVay also announced that Matthew Stafford is ready to throw in training camp.

...you want to be smart, with some pitch counts and things like that. He’s gonna be ready to go. but we will be smart with what that workload looks like.”

How the PUP works

Players injured away from official team workouts and are not ready for trying camp can be placed on the PUP list. If a player is seriously injured in official team workouts, he must be cut or put on the Injured Reserve List.

A player who starts the preseason on the PUP still counts against the 90 man opening roster and cannot practice until the teams medical staff clears him for activity. For a preseason PUP designation, there is no specific time limit for reactivation, whenever he is cleared, he can go back to work.

What it means for these four players

Not much, if anything for Ramsey, he’s a wily veteran and knows what it takes to get his body ready. Even if he was to miss all/most of camp, all he needs is a few reps to work on timing. Since the Rams have a history of not overworking their veteran players, how much full or half-speed contact and action would he really miss.

For Howard, the story is too familiar, early season injuries keep him locked into that dreaded “potential” tag. He played well and flashed late last year and offers real playmaking ability from the inside linebacker position.

But Howard could be buried on the depth chart in 2022, even aside from the injury news.

With Bobby Wagner, who is always on the field, and the increased role expected of Ernest Jones, Howard may looking at a special teams role, if that. This is really a bad break for a player, I think, could offer real value.

Williams and Lake are both mid/late round rookies and honestly, can offer some value just by making the opening roster and playing in rotational/special teams roles. Williams has the easier path to meaningful snaps, he pretty good at all facets of work that running backs are tasked with. Lake has longer odds - the safety unit is full and offers a nice mix of styles and versatility. I am hard pressed to believe that, if he spent 2022 on the practice squad, he would be poached by another team.