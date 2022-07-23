Random Ramsdom: The 2 late round rookies with the best shot to make the 53

With training camp beginning today, the fight to make the 53 man roster will commence as well. For some, training camp is just an opportunity to knock some of the rust off in order to prepare for another season, as their spot on the team is already secured. For others, every practice will be a chance to impress the coaching staff, and hopefully inch closer to making the roster as one of the men to be a part of opening day on September 8th. Here are the two late round picks who I believe have the best shot to make the roster:

QUENTIN LAKE (S)

In the 6th round of this year's NFL Draft, the Rams selected safety Quentin Lake out of UCLA with the 211th overall pick. In his senior season, Lake was selected first team All-Pac 12 as he excelled in pass defense, leading the team in interceptions as well as pass break-ups. Lake also proved to be a solid tackler, racking up 54 tackles with two of those being tackles for loss. The Rams safety room is pretty solid, with the likes of Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, and Nick Scott as the ring leaders. Lake most likely will not play at safety much in his rookie season, however, he proved at UCLA that he is a willing special teamer, adding to the overall value of his game. The upside for Lake is there, so I could see the Rams keeping him as a special teams staple as they develop him into a more prominent role in the coming seasons.

DANIEL HARDY (EDGE):

Daniel Hardy was a 7th round selection for the Rams back in April, however the physical traits he presents are more common with a top prospect. Hardy is listed at 6’3” which is a solid height for an edge rusher, however he weighs 240 pounds, which can be considered on the lighter side for the position. Players who may be at a weight disadvantage often make up what they lack in size with speed and explosiveness, both of which Hardy possesses. Not only did Hardy run a 4.6 40 yard dash at his pro day, he showed off his explosiveness by literally jumping his way out of a pool. With the loss of Von Miller this off-season, the Rams will need to fill his void via committee, opening the door for a player like Hardy to make a roster push. Hardy is very raw in terms of his technique, so he will most likely have a role on special teams while he begins his pass rushing development.

Do you guys think Lake and Hardy will make the final roster? Let me know in the comments!

