Rams unveil massive Super Bowl LVI rings

Aaron Donald has waited eight years to receive his Super Bowl ring, and it appears that it was well worth the wait.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams unveiled their Super Bowl LVI championship rings at a special ceremony with players, coaches and staff. Let me tell you that this jewelry is quite easy on the eyes:

More shots of the ring? More shots of the ring! pic.twitter.com/CC6h0rxVap — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 22, 2022

These sparkling beauties were designed by Los Angeles based jewelry house Jason of Beverly Hills along with a collaborative effort between Rams players and team leadership. The ring’s shape includes architectural and design elements of SoFi Stadium. According to the LA Rams official team website, columns between the top and body of the ring sit mirror the columns that hold up the stadium’s canopy roof. There are .23 carats of diamonds on the columns that represent the 23 points scored against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Big Game.

The rings come complete with a removeable top which reveals SoFi Stadium’s bowl, along with their iconic Infinity Screen. On the underside of the top features a view of the stadium’s translucent roof surrounded by a piece of a Super Bowl LVI game ball. There is also a field in the stadium consisting of remnants of the actual turf that the 2020-21 seasons and the Super Bowl were played on.

The Super Bowl LVI rings made history by boasting the most diamond carat weight in Championship ring history (surely to be broken by the team’s next championship ring).

Other unique features include:

1.12 carats of round diamonds to represent three key dates in Rams history that occurred on 1/12: Rams being approved to move back to LA (2016); Rams hiring Sean McVay (2017); Rams beating the Dallas Cowboys 30-22 for their first playoff victory since returning to LA (2019)

A Vince Lombardi Trophy consisting of one marquise stone and a trophy base of .12 carats of round diamonds to represent LA’s 12 regular season wins

Palm trees on both sides of the trophy consist of .26 carats of diamonds that represent the franchise’s 26 total postseason wins

Ring’s underside features all the scores from the 2021 postseason

One side of the ring features the player’s name and number both adorned in diamonds

Versions of this ring will be soon available for fans to have a replica of their own. All I know is that it’ll never match the feelings of receiving the real thing. Here are some notable reactions from players who attended the ceremony last night:

SOME REALLY BIG RINGS. pic.twitter.com/T8pEj6m0WF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 22, 2022

And now for the best moment of all:

I don’t think anyone is gonna pry that ring away from AD’s finger anytime soon. If they do, they should expect to get sacked with a vengeance.