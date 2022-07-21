 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rams set to receive Super Bowl rings

Private ceremony is tonight

By Venie Randy Soares
After outlasting 31 other NFL teams and the longest season in history to win Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams will receive their championship rings tonight. After being fitted in the days following their 23-20 championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the rings have been crafted are ready to be presented in a private ceremony.

Jason of Beverly Hills was the ring designer, with input from several Rams players. Back in May, TMZ Sports reported that that Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, and Odell Beckham Jr. were among the players who added input on the design.

““We have lots of players putting input in. We have all the major players: Odell Beckham, Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, Aaron Donald are all calling me and giving their two cents.That is going to be a legendary ring... (it’s) something that’s never been done before...I’m from LA, so to make the best Super Bowl ring in history is a big deal to me...We want this Rams ring to be the best Super Bowl championship ring in history... It’s LA. We are LA. We’re ready to do it.”

Jason has created championship games in the recent past for the Los Angeles Lakers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

This ring represents the LA Rams first Super Bowl win and the second overall for the franchise. Back in 2000, when the team resided in St. Louis, the “Greatest Show on Turf” squad captured the Lombardi Trophy. In the pre-merger era, the Rams won two NFL Championships, in 1945 as the Cleveland Rams and again in 1951 as the Los Angeles Rams.

The ring ceremony should give the team a lift as they head into training camp and prepare to defend their title. They will need all motivation they can muster to capture a Super Bowl repeat, it hasn’t been done in nearly 20 years and only eight time since the 1966 merger.

Camp is only a week away and only one NFL team can join this sterling group, the Los Angeles Rams, sporting their new championship rings.

