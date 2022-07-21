Random Ramsdom: Is Matt Gay a top 5 kicker in the NFL?

Back in the 2020 NFL off-season, the Rams were not exactly sure who their kicker of the future would be. Following losing Greg “The Leg” Zuerlein to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency in 2020, the Rams had no active kickers on the roster. The team decided to draft Sam Sloman out of Miami of Ohio, along with signing free agents Austin MacGinnis and Lirim Hajrullahu to all compete with one another in training camp.

Sloman ended up winning the job, but did not hold the position for long whatsoever, as he was released in October of 2020 following an awful 2-5 on FGs and missing 3 extra points out of 21 attempts. They then signed Kai Forbath, who got injured just 2 games into his Rams career, opening the door for free agent at the time Matt Gay.

Since joining the Rams mid-season in 2020, Gay has not looked back, posting a solid 46-50 on FG attempts, with a long of 55 yards. That is an astonishing 92% on FGs, giving Gay one of the top FG percentages in the entire league in the past two seasons. Last season Matt Gay started the year going 23 for his first 23 attempts, an absolute scorcher of a streak for any kicker in the NFL.

The top kickers in the NFL, in my opinion, are Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens and Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs. After those two, I believe it is a toss up between about three other kickers, with Matt Gay being firmly in that conversation. With that being considered, that would make Matt Gay a top 5 kicker in the entire league, giving the Rams one of the best special teams weapons at their disposal.

What do you folks think? Is Matt Gay a top 5 player at his position? Let me know in the comments below!

