Random Ramsdom: Is Leonard Floyd among the most underrated players in the NFL?

One of the most polarizing aspects of the Los Angeles Rams is the fact that they are loaded with big names, consistent with the stars and lights of Hollywood. From Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Bobby Wagner on defense, to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp on offense, all the way to one of the best coaches in the game Sean McVay, the Rams do not lack star power in the slightest.

However, on every great team, there are the players who don’t get the same shine as the superstars do, even though they may contribute just as much. With that being said, one of the Rams most underappreciated studs that the national media does not give enough attention to is Leonard Floyd.

Floyd, who was acquired via free agency following his release from the Chicago Bears in April of 2020, has been one of the teams most consistent pieces since joining the squad. Listed at 6’5 240 pounds, Floyd is a physical specimen, possessing all of the traits of a dominant edge rusher in a 3-4 scheme.

Since joining the Rams, Floyd has posted his two most productive pass rushing season, posting 10.5 sacks in 2020-2021 along with 9.5 sacks in 2021-2022. Not only has he been increasing his sack totals since leaving Chicago, he is also becoming more of a force in the run game, totaling a career high 70 tackles last season. Oh, and one more thing, Floyd also got his 2nd career interception last season as he dropped back into a curl flat zone, showing off his insane versatility to go along with his freakish intangibles.

Although some media outlets began to write Floyd off as a 1st round bust, he has ignored the noise and revived his career in Los Angeles. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, as the once “bust” of the Chicago Bears has become one of the key contributors to a championship team, and an extremely underrated contributor at that.

Do you guys think Floyd is among the most underrated players in the NFL? Let me know below!

Now, enjoy today's links:

