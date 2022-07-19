Aaron Donald on brink of several NFL milestones going into 2022

It should surprise absolutely no one that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle and future first-ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Donald is on the brink of achieving more history going into the 2022 NFL season.

Here are a few of the milestones Donald could reach this year according to Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports:

“Needs 12 sacks to become the fourth player since 1982 with at least 110 sacks in his first nine NFL seasons, joining Reggie White (137), Jared Allen (117) and DeMarcus Ware (117). Donald has 98 sacks in his first eight seasons. Needs 12 sacks to become the second player since 1982 with at least 12 sacks in five consecutive seasons, joining Lawrence Taylor (1985-1989). Needs eight sacks to become the third player since 1982 with at least eight sacks in each of his first nine NFL seasons, joining Derrick Thomas (first 10 seasons) and Reggie White (14 seasons).”

Based on career production through his first eight seasons, Donald averages just over 12 sacks a season. In 2021, AD had 12.5 sacks and it’s easy to see him matching those stats in this upcoming campaign given he’s shown zero signs of slowing down. It still blows my mind that he continues to get this production despite being routinely subjected to extreme blocking measures throughout his career like these for example:

“Dad how good was Aaron Donald?” pic.twitter.com/uGcN7b6fy4 — OfficialK (follow limit will fb when its up) (@DenzelHonest) July 17, 2022

It’s no wonder the guy has been a 99-overall in Madden for six years running. Aaron Donald still has much more greatness left in his tank as the Rams attempt to “run it back”. Just sit back and enjoy the show as AD bodies another helpless offensive tackle for the umpteenth time. It never gets old.