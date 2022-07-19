Rams 2022 training camp preview

The 2022 Los Angeles Rams will reportedly go into training camp with the following positions: Quarterback? Yes. Running back? Despite Twitter’s plea to stop, this position will continue. Wide receiver? Yes, but they’re claiming that Offensive Player of the Year is not guaranteed. Must be an MVP year then.

Tight end? Yep. The men who block for these other positions? At least four of them.

But that’s not all. The Rams will also allegedly employ defensive tackles, defensive ends (but not the Jason Pierre-Paul kind), inside linebackers, outside linebackers (both off-ball and off-the-Bears), cornerbacks (don’t be fooled into thinking the Rams only have one of these), safeties (don’t be fooled into thinking the Rams only have six of these), a kicker, a Dicker, a punter, a long-snapper, and even a returner or Tutu.

That covers it.

To preview where each Rams position group stands headed into training camp, JB Scott (J.B. Scott) and I (Kenneth Arthur) got together for over an hour and discussed the strengths, weaknesses, and six-game suspensions on Sean McVay’s roster.

