Random Ramsdom: Cooper Kupp rated at 98 overall in upcoming Madden 23 video game

With the NFL season approaching, the upcoming release of Madden 23 is coming as well. Along with the anticipation of the game, users are getting the ratings of the top players at their respective positions.

The first groups released were wide receivers and tight ends, with Rams star Cooper Kupp getting a 98 overall rating. The only wide receiver that will have a better overall is Raiders receiver Davante Adams getting the highly coveted 99 overall. To be honest, Kupp’s legendary season was enough to get a 99 overall in my opinion, but the Madden developers obviously think otherwise.

In case some were curious, Rams tight end Tyler Higbee got a respectable 83 overall, among some of the top tight ends in the entire league. In the coming days, expect more Rams to be among the top rated players at their position in the newest version of Madden.

How do you guys feel about Cooper Kupp being the second-highest rated wide receiver in Madden 23? Let me know in the comments below!

