Rams’ DT Bobby Brown suspended for 6 games

The Los Angeles Rams might have the best defensive line in all of football this season, an opinion that is backed up by the fact that no general manager is spending more money on defensive tackles in 2022 than Les Snead. The Rams are also hoping to have fantastic depth behind Aaron Donald and A’Shawn Robinson, but one such promising recent draft pick has now been suspended by the NFL and won’t be able to contribute until Week 8 at the soonest.

Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown III, a fourth round pick in 2021 and one of the top athletes on the entire L.A. roster, has been suspended for six games by the league, citing a violation of the NFL Policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Rams DT Bobby Brown has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL Policy on performance-enhancing substances. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) July 18, 2022

Brown only appeared in 10 games with the Rams during his rookie season, playing in 22 defensive snaps and 47 special teams snaps. He also played in a handful of snaps over three postseason games, but was inactive for the Super Bowl. Brown is expected to serve as some insurance in 2023 and beyond as both Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson are set to become free agents.

We did not see much out of Brown during his first season out of Texas A&M. Now with a six-game suspension on the horizon, we won’t see him again until after the Rams’ bye week, a Week 8 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on October 30. Until then, Brown will have to wait to prove he’s worthy of being a part of L.A.’s defensive tackle rotation now or in the future.