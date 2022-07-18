Random Ramsdom: Will the defensive line improve in 2022?

This week, Stu Jackson of TheRams.com highlighted how the return of Aaron Donald for another season could propel the defensive line to once again being a strength of the team next season. Donald will be entering his ninth year in the NFL and he has played alongside some great defensive linemen in his career, including Michael Brockers and Ndamukong Suh.

But even as highlighted recently here at Turf Show Times in the ranking of the top-20 players on the team, both A’Shawn Robinson and Greg Gaines could qualify as two of the 12 most-important Rams in 2022. If not top-10. That would give L.A. three defensive linemen ranking in their top-10 most-important players.

Could that actually be the case?

Behind those three, the Rams selected Bobby Brown III in the fourth round of the 2021 draft and he is one of the most athletic players on the entire roster. Fifth round pick Earnest Brown IV will attempt to make the roster this year after getting cut last year. Michael Hoecht and Jonah Williams will be going into their third NFL campaigns and Marquise Copeland is going into his fourth.

Even though the Rams lost Sebastian Joseph-Day in free agency, and Donald is 56 days past turning 31, could the defensive line be even better in 2022 than it was in 2021?

Use the comments below to discuss and feel free to have a Monday open thread to discuss anything Rams-related that your heart desires.

Today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Countdown to Camp: Led by Aaron Donald’s return, defensive line poised to be a team strength once again in 2022 and looks to continue adapting (TheRams.com)

Rams training camp preview: D-line is a strength, but concerns about depth (RamsWire)

Justin Jefferson ranks Cooper Kupp in his top 4 WRs (RamsWire)

NFL NEWS:

Browns will add another QB behind Jacoby Brissett if Deshaun Watson is suspended, per report (CBSSports)

Former Browns, Bengals tight end Orson Charles arrested after pulling gun on off-duty officers, per report (CBSSports)

Patriots QB Mac Jones ‘made significant strides’ this offseason with disciplined diet (NFL.com)