Random Ramsdom: Is the combo of Sean McVay and Les Snead the best in the NFL?

During Sean McVay’s entire head coaching tenure thus far. he and GM Les Snead have not selected a single 1st round pick together. One would believe that this would negatively impact the Rams ability to build for the future, however that is far from the case.

From 2017-2021, without 1st round selections, the combo of Snead and McVay have snagged 18 total solid football players, (Jones, Akers, Jefferson, Fuller, Rapp, Henderson, Gaines, Edwards, Scott, Noteboom, Allen, Franklin-Myers. Joseph-Day, Everett, Kupp, John Johnson, Josh Reynolds, Ebukam) 9 of which have gotten 2 or more contracts in the NFL. The success that the team has found in rounds 2-7 is what makes the Rams so good, as it seems they have someone new stepping up and balling out on a weekly basis.

The best players they have drafted have come in the 3rd or later, with the likes of Cooper Kupp, Noteboom, Joseph-Day, Fuller, and John Johnson becoming some of the biggest steals in their draft classes. The chemistry that Snead and McVay have is otherworldly, as they simply just have a knack for finding guys that fit their system/philosophy and maximizing their talents. In my opinion, this is the most underrated aspect of the franchise, as most people just assume the Rams trade for all of their superstars and big contributors. But, it is quite the opposite, because based on their drafting track record. most of the Rams talent is actually homegrown. This makes Sean McVay and Les Snead the best GM-Head Coach combo in the entire NFL.

Do you folks agree? Let me know in the comment section!

Now, enjoy today’s links:

Rams News:

The LA Rams must exorcise Lambeau Stadium demons this season (RamblinFan)

Special teams is the first into “battle” with Rams Coach Joe DeCamillis | Situational Masters (TheRams.com)

Rams’ Bobby Wagner on Seahawks Release: ‘I Didn’t Want to Leave Seattle’ (BleacherReport)

NFL News:

Eagles’ Devon Allen advances to 110-meter hurdles semifinals in 2022 World Athletics Championships (NFL.com)

Justin Jefferson: Right now it’s Davante Adams, but ‘after this year, I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL’ (CBSSports)

NFL training camp 2022: Dates to know, roster cuts, preseason schedules, how COVID-19 rules have changed (YahooSports)