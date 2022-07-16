Random Ramsdom; What is each defensive position group’s weakness?

In yesterday’s blog, I went over Rams’ weaknesses in each of the offensive position groups, and I will do the same on the defensive side of the ball. Here are my thoughts on the downfalls of each position group defensively:

DEFENSIVE LINE/EDGE: None, as long as 99 is on the field

Seriously, the greatest defensive player of all time (yes I said it) Aaron Donald elevates all of those who play in his group. His teammates see the work he puts in and also get a close look at the technical aspect of his game, which can only benefit those around him. In all seriousness, this group is one of the teams biggest strengths, with unsung heroes like A’Shawn Robinson and Greg Gaines who do their job very well to go along with the likes of superstars Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd. If the team can find a reliable edge rusher to go opposite of Floyd, this is easily the teams most well rounded position.

LINEBACKERS: Depth

The two starters, Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones, provide one of the top line-backing duos in the NFL and will definitely be exciting to watch. After them though, there is quite the drop-off, as Travin Howard is the only reserve who had real experience, with Christian Rozeboom only having special teams reps and Jake Hummel who is a rookie out of Iowa St. as the other reserves. The only cause for concern is the deepness of the group, as they are a couple unfortunate events away from some serious issues.

SAFETIES: Health

This group is much more talented than most may think, however I believe staying on the field is where this group lacks. Last season, the Rams dealt with injuries at this position all last season, so much so that the team had to resort to bring Eric Weddle out of retirement in order to spell the missing pieces at safety. Nonetheless, the group is talented, with overachiever Jordan Fuller manning the free safety spot, with Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp battling it out to be the squads starting strong safety. The Rams safeties may surprise folks this season, so long as they can stay healthy.

CORNERS: Inexperience

The Rams have the best cornerback in the NFL in Jalen Ramsey, but after him is where things become dicey. The team made a move to bring back veteran Troy Hill, which should help in the ability to move Jalen to following the opposing offenses top receiver more often. Hill, however, is more of a nickel corner, meaning the Rams will have to find someone to play outside opposite of Ramsey. The top men for the job will be David Long and Robert Rochell, both of which had their ups and downs last season. Past those two will be rookies Decobie Durant and Derion Kendrick, meaning if injuries occur the team will have to rely on players with no NFL experience, which may or may not be detrimental to the overall pass defense.

What do you guys think? What are the Rams’ weaknesses in each position group? Let me know in the comments below!

