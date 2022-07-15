Van Jefferson named Rams’ best-kept secret for 2022

It’s very difficult to keep anything or anybody a secret in the NFL. However, that’s the reality for Los Angeles Rams third-year wide receiver Van Jefferson after he was listed as the team’s best-kept secret ahead of the 2022 season.

According to Gary Davenport from Bleacher Report, he believes in Jefferson’s potential. He expects Van to see more one-on-one matchups based on all the attention Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson will receive from opposing defenses. After a season in which he started all 17 games, Jefferson recorded 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers are expected to grow as Stafford continues his growth in the offense.

Davenport is hardly the only one buying into Jefferson for this season. After an offseason focusing on the free agent addition of Robinson and Kupp achieving elite status, Justin Melo from The Draft Network thinks there should be a larger conversation centered around the Florida product. This is part of what he had to say on the subject:

“Jefferson is an underrated receiver that’s fully capable of producing a 1,000-yard campaign. The Brentwood, Tennessee native is a slippery and smooth route runner that can effectively work the intermediate and deep areas. Snead and McVay have routinely made splashes since taking charge of the Rams and may prefer to pair Kupp and Robinson with Beckham as they attempt to secure back-to-back Super Bowl victories. Much remains undecided, but Jefferson possesses every trait necessary to experience a successful campaign in 2022.”

Van’s success for the 2022 campaign hinges on whether the Rams are able to re-sign OBJ. If Beckham returns and is recovered from his torn ACL, he will significantly cut into Jefferson’s snaps. McVay and Snead would love to build a deep receiving corps to have insurance for later in the season but why not see what to make of the pass catcher’s career after a promising sophomore season.

I’m not saying Los Angeles should skip over a chance at re-signing Odell, but if Jefferson’s second year is any indication, he might have a chance to achieve greatness if the opportunity presents itself. McVay should ride the hot hand at wide receiver and who’s to say it won’t be Van Jefferson this season?