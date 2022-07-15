Random Ramsdom: What is each offensive position group’s biggest weakness?

With every team’s strengths. comes their weaknesses, and the Rams are no exception. Although they are the reigning Super Bowl champions, the shortcomings in each position group are easy to point out. Here are my weaknesses for each group on this Rams roster:

QUARTERBACKS: Depth

This is a topic I have covered before, and a weakness that is pretty straight forward in my opinion. Even though the Rams have a top-5 quarterback (yes, top 5) in Matthew Stafford, the talent pretty much stops there. John Wolford is below average on his best day, and Bryce Perkins has very little experience playing at all. However, depth being a weakness at the QB spot is honestly one of the best weak points available at such an important position.

RUNNING BACKS: Health

Staying on the field is the main cause for concern in the backfield, as all of the tail backs on the roster have dealt with injuries throughout their playing careers. This, however, is simply a result of playing such a physical position, so it comes with a territory. With the selection of Kyren Williams, the Rams now have 3 solid backs who can play if necessary.

WIDE RECEIVERS: Depth

As one of the best receiving corps in the entire NFL, the weaknesses in this group are tough to come by. Nevertheless, I believe, at the moment, depth is the main cause for concern, as they really only go about 3 deep. However, if the team can find a way to bring back Odell Beckham, I would have no issue saying the group has zero weaknesses and is quite easily the best in the entire league.

TIGHT ENDS: Inexperience

Tyler Higbee is a good tight end, and has been for a long enough period of time to where he is solidified as an upper tier starter. After that, back ups Kendall Blanton and Brycen Hopkins have very little game experience, albeit the experience they do has come in some big time football games. This group could be a pleasant surprise next season, but these are the downfalls I see.

OFFENSIVE LINE: Depth

This is the 3rd offensive position group that I feel depth is the main concern, and I honestly believe it is just simply how the Rams do things. The only position up for grabs is the right guard spot, which I think will go to 3rd round selection Logan Bruss. The projected starters would then go as follows: LT Noteboom, LG Edwards, C Allen, RG Bruss, RT Havenstein. That is honestly an extremely solid and young group but, with a couple injuries, could become a bottom-tier offensive line with a quickness. Alaric Jackson got to play in one game last season and played well, along with Coleman Shelton who had to make a couple of starts when Brian Allen went down. Bobby Evans has been somewhat disappointing, and the remaining lineman have basically zero regular season experience.

What do you folks think? Do you agree/disagree with any of my points? Let me know below!

