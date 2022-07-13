Random Ramsdom: Who will emerge as TE2?

Early in the 2021-2022 season, the Rams lost their backup tight end Johnny Mundt to a season-ending torn ACL in week 6 against the Giants. Mundt, who was more of a blocking tight end than anything else, had a huge impact in the Rams’ running game.

Following that loss, the Rams were forced to go to less run-heavy packages and roll out a ton of 11 personnel as they figured out how to fill the void left by Mundt. In the NFC Championship, starting tight end Tyler Higbee went down early in the game against the 49ers. In came Kendall Blanton, a man with very minimal experience playing, let alone at such a grand stage. Blanton stepped up big-time, hauling in 5 catches for 57 yards in the biggest moment of his playing career.

Following the Rams defeating the Rams and making it to the Super Bowl, another injury to the tight end group occurred during the big game. Kendall Blanton went down early in the game, and for a team already down their starter in Tyler Higbee, the injury seemed as though it may be devastating to the Rams offense. However, another man stepped up once again, as Brycen Hopkins entered the game as the team's final active tight end. Hopkins, like Blanton, rose to the occasion and made some solid plays in the Super Bowl, finishing with 4 grabs for 47 yards.

Entering the 2022 season, the Rams will have the same crop of tight ends they finished the year with, as Mundt left the team in free agency leaving the trio of Higbee, Blanton, and Hopkins. The question is which tight end will be the one to be the backup to Higbee, will it be Kendall Blanton or Brycen Hopkins? I believe Blanton will get the nod at TE2, however it will be a great competition between the two of them.

Who do you folks think will be the Rams TE2? Let me know in the comments below!

